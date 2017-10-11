Stingray and Singing Machine Launch New Kids' Karaoke App for Android Tablets

MONTREAL, QC and FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - Good news for little singers! Stingray (TSX: RAY.A) (TSX: RAY.B), a leader in business-to-business multi-platform music, and The Singing Machine Company, Inc. ( OTCQX : SMDM), the North American leader in consumer karaoke products and most recognized brand in home karaoke hardware, have launched Stingray Kids' Karaoke, a new mobile karaoke app compatible with the Singing Machine Kids product line.

Stingray owns the largest library of licensed karaoke content. Thanks to its Stingray Kids' Karaoke app, kids will enjoy hours of fun singing along to their favorite songs. The kid- and parent-friendly app has been designed to make singing karaoke easier and more fun than ever for the little ones.

Stingray's continued efforts to license new karaoke songs in the style of today's top-charting artists provides consumers of all ages with the most popular content available today.

Product Highlights

Features vocals that play along to the music and on-screen lyrics

Beautiful and fun background graphics to match each song

Fun categories such as Four-legged Friends, Bust-a-Move, and 1-2-3-Sing!

The most popular children's songs including "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star", "Eentsy Weentsy Spider", "Old Macdonald had a Farm", "Pat-a-Cake", "Alphabet Song", and more great tracks selected from the best nursery rhymes and lullabies

All songs and lyrics are rated G (General)

Compatible with the new Singing Machine Kids product line that features Bluetooth® and microphones to bring out the best in kids' performances





Available for Android tablets, the Stingray Kids' Karaoke app is free to download from the Google Play app store and offers a complimentary song. The app includes a 15-song selection available with an in-app purchase (one-time billing) of $4.99 US. Android phone support will be added soon.

Quotes

"Music and singing are such important aspects of our lives, and we are delighted to introduce the joy of music to kids with the Stingray Kids' Karaoke mobile app," said Mathieu Péloquin, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications of Stingray. "Stingray Kids' Karaoke, with its selection of all the most popular children's songs, will be a hit with the whole family. We could not be happier to pursue our partnership with Singing Machine to bring karaoke solutions to a new generation karaoke fans."

"We're excited to announce this new partnership with Stingray to provide kids' karaoke content to our customers. We see the kids karaoke app as a perfect complement to our new Singing Machine Kids line of toy products. Our kids line of toys have been getting great traction at retail and we're excited to support those hardware sales with additional content curated for kids," said Gary Atkinson, CEO of the Singing Machine Company.

To download press images: https://brandfolder.com/latest-news/kids-karaoke-app

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A) (TSX: RAY.B) is a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solutions provider operating on a global scale, reaching an estimated 400 million pay TV subscribers (or households) in 156 countries. Geared towards individuals and businesses alike, Stingray's products include the following leading digital music and video services: Stingray Music, Stingray Concerts, Stingray iConcerts, Stingray Brava, Stingray DJAZZ, Stingray Music Videos, Stingray Lite TV, Stingray Ambiance 4K, Stingray Karaoke, NatureVision TV, Yokee Music, Festival 4K, Stingray Loud, Stingray Juicebox, Stingray Vibe, Stingray Retro, and Classica. Stingray also offers various business solutions, including music and digital display-based solutions, through its Stingray Business division. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently has close to 350 employees worldwide, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Israel, Australia, South Korea, and Singapore. Stingray was recognized in 2013 and 2014 as a finalist in the Top 50 of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ list, and figures amongst PROFIT magazine's fastest-growing Canadian companies. In 2016, Stingray was awarded best IR for an IPO at the IR Magazine Awards - Canada. For more information, please visit www.stingray.com.

About The Singing Machine

Based in the U.S., Singing Machine® is the North American leader in consumer karaoke products. The first to provide karaoke systems for home entertainment in the United States, the Company sells its products worldwide through major mass merchandisers and on-line retailers. We offer the industry's widest line of at-home karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology for singing practice, music listening, entertainment and social sharing. The Singing Machine provides consumers the best warranties in the industry and through its partnership with Stingray, access to more than 13,000 songs for streaming and download. Singing Machine products are sold through most major retailers in North America and also internationally. See www.singingmachine.com for more details.