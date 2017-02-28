Stingray Announces Change to its Executive Team

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - Stingray Digital Group Inc. (TSX:RAY.A)(TSX:RAY.B), a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solutions provider, today announced that Tom Pentefountas, currently Senior Vice-President, International Sales, EMEA and Asia, will be leaving the company to pursue new opportunities in April 2017.

"Contributing to Stingray's international growth has been a very rewarding professional experience," said Tom Pentefountas. "It is now time for me to strike the right balance between my professional obligations and my family and this requires me being closer to home."

"On behalf of Stingray's board of directors and employees, I want to thank Tom for his contribution to our global growth strategy," said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. "We wish him every success in the next stage of his career."

Tom Pentefountas joined Stingray in November 2015. During his tenure, he oversaw international sales development and forged relationships with sales agents and TV operators in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Prior to his employment at Stingray, Mr Pentefountas served as vice-chairman, broadcasting of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX:RAY.A)(TSX:RAY.B) is a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solutions provider operating on a global scale, reaching an estimated 400 million pay TV subscribers (or households) in 152 countries. Geared towards individuals and businesses alike, Stingray's products include the following leading digital music and video services: Stingray Music, Stingray Concerts, Stingray iConcerts, Stingray Brava, Stingray DJAZZ, Stingray Music Videos, Stingray Lite TV, Stingray Ambiance, Stingray Karaoke, Festival 4K, and Classica. Stingray also offers various business solutions, including music and digital display-based solutions, through its Stingray Business division. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently has close to 350 employees worldwide, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Israel, Australia and South Korea. Stingray was recognized in 2013 and 2014 as a finalist in the Top 50 of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ list, and figures amongst PROFIT magazine's fastest-growing Canadian companies. In 2016, Stingray was awarded best IR for an IPO at the IR Magazine Awards - Canada. For more information, please visit www.stingray.com