Stingray Announces the Date of its Annual Shareholders' Meeting for 2017 and the Release Date of its Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2018

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - Stingray Digital Group Inc. (TSX:RAY.A)(TSX:RAY.B) will hold its Annual Shareholders' Meeting on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 11:00 am (EDT) at its Montreal Headquarters (730 Wellington Street, Montreal, QC).

Just prior, the company will release its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017, on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 before the market opens. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results the same day at 9:00 a.m. (EDT)

Details of the Conference Call

Via telephone: (877) 223-4471 or (647) 788-4922

Via the internet at: www.stingray.com (http://www.stingray.com/investors/financial-reports)

Conference Call Rebroadcast

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, September 2, 2017, by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and entering passcode 13901082.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX:RAY.A)(TSX:RAY.B) is a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solutions provider operating on a global scale, reaching an estimated 400 million pay TV subscribers (or households) in 156 countries. Geared towards individuals and businesses alike, Stingray's products include the following leading digital music and video services: Stingray Music, Stingray Concerts, Stingray iConcerts, Stingray Brava, Stingray DJAZZ, Stingray Music Videos, Stingray Lite TV, Stingray Ambiance, Stingray Karaoke, NatureVision TV, Yokee Music, Festival 4K, and Classica. Stingray also offers various business solutions, including music and digital display-based solutions, through its Stingray Business division. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently has close to 350 employees worldwide, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Israel, Australia, South Korea, and Singapore. Stingray was recognized in 2013 and 2014 as a finalist in the Top 50 of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50TM list, and figures amongst PROFIT magazine's fastest-growing Canadian companies. In 2016, Stingray was awarded best IR for an IPO at the IR Magazine Awards - Canada. For more information, please visit www.stingray.com.