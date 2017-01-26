Stingray Appoints Marie Ginette Lepage as Senior Vice-President, Global Sales and Mobile Solutions

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 26, 2017) -

Stingray Digital Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A)(TSX:RAY.B), a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solutions provider, is proud to announce the appointment of Marie Ginette Lepage as Senior Vice-President, Global Sales and Mobile Solutions.

Mrs. Lepage will lead Stingray's Canadian and international sales operations, drive revenue growth and business development partnerships, as well as oversee mobile sales and relationships with mobile operators - a key growth vector. She will take up her position on March 6, 2017, and will be based out of Stingray's headquarters in Montreal, Quebec.

A seasoned marketing and product development specialist with critical insights into multi-platform content distribution, Mrs. Lepage has over 20 years of experience in the ever-evolving telecommunications industry.

"Hiring the industry's best talents is a key factor in our growth and sales success," said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder and CEO of Stingray. "I am delighted to welcome Marie Ginette, a strategic addition to Stingray's executive team, as we consolidate our market position in Canada, develop the Asian market and accelerate commercialization strategies for new and existing mobile products. We will benefit from her strategic vision, keen grasp of industry challenges and impeccable reputation."

From 2006 until early 2017, Mrs. Lepage held various senior positions at Videotron. Since 2014, she served as Vice President, Marketing - Content and Broadcasting where she was responsible for the group's entire television portfolio, including negotiation with media groups and securing programming of content across all platforms (TV, web, mobile, tablet). Prior to joining Videotron, she held positions at Alcan, TMG Solutions (for Clearnet and Procter & Gamble) and Bell, including five years with Bell Mobility's Consumer and Enterprise units.

"I could not be happier to join Stingray, a company with deep Canadian roots combined with limitless global ambitions," said Marie Ginette Lepage. "I share the company's core values of innovation and excellence, and its desire to always raise the bar. As Stingray continues to develop its partnership network with entertainment content providers as well as mobile operators and sets the stage for global expansion, I look forward to working with the management and sales teams to ensure that Stingray achieves its objectives."

Mrs. Lepage holds an MBA from HEC Montréal and a bachelor's degree in industrial relations from Université de Montréal.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX:RAY.A)(TSX:RAY.B) is a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solutions provider operating on a global scale, reaching an estimated 400 million pay TV subscribers (or households) in 152 countries. Geared towards individuals and businesses alike, Stingray's products include the following leading digital music and video services: Stingray Music, Stingray Concerts, Stingray iConcerts, Stingray Brava, Stingray DJAZZ, Stingray Music Videos, Stingray Lite TV, Stingray Ambiance, Stingray Karaoke, Festival 4K, and Classica. Stingray also offers various business solutions, including music and digital display-based solutions, through its Stingray Business division. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently has close to 350 employees worldwide, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Israel, Australia and South Korea. Stingray was recognized in 2013 and 2014 as a finalist in the Top 50 of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ list, and figures amongst PROFIT magazine's fastest-growing Canadian companies. In 2016, Stingray was awarded best IR for an IPO at the IR Magazine Awards - Canada. For more information, please visit www.stingray.com

