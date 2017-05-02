Stingray Appoints Valery Zamuner as Senior Vice-President, Mergers, Acquisitions & Strategic Initiatives

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Stingray Digital Group Inc. (TSX:RAY.A)(TSX:RAY.B), a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solutions provider, is proud to announce the appointment of Valery Zamuner as Senior Vice-President, Mergers, Acquisitions & Strategic Initiatives, effective May 23, 2017. In her position, Mrs. Zamuner will oversee Stingray's global mergers and acquisitions efforts.

"The appointment of Valery Zamuner brings tremendous expertise to Stingray's executive team," said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. "We have a track record of acquiring established, dynamic, and creative companies, and partnering with industry leaders to achieve our aggressive global expansion plan. With her impressive background that combines corporate and commercial law, corporate governance, corporate finance, and private investment funds, Valery will be instrumental in creating value for our shareholders."

"I am thrilled to join Stingray - a market leader with a highly successful mergers and acquisition strategy - to lead its M&A team to even greater success on a global scale," said Valery Zamuner. "I look forward to playing a key role in Stingray's future and help propel the company's growth through strategic acquisition and initiatives."

Mrs. Zamuner has more than 18 years of experience in international and domestic mergers and acquisitions for public and private companies. Prior to joining Stingray, Mrs. Zamuner held the positions of Executive Vice President, Mergers & Acquisitions and Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of WSP Global Inc.

Mrs. Zamuner holds a Bachelor of Law degree from Laval University and an MBA from the John Molson School of Business (Concordia University). She is a member of the Quebec Bar.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX:RAY.A)(TSX:RAY.B) is a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solutions provider operating on a global scale, reaching an estimated 400 million pay TV subscribers (or households) in 156 countries. Geared towards individuals and businesses alike, Stingray's products include the following leading digital music and video services: Stingray Music, Stingray Concerts, Stingray iConcerts, Stingray Brava, Stingray DJAZZ, Stingray Music Videos, Stingray Lite TV, Stingray Ambiance, Stingray Karaoke, Festival 4K, and Classica. Stingray also offers various business solutions, including music and digital display-based solutions, through its Stingray Business division. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently has over 350 employees worldwide, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Israel, Australia, Singapore, and South Korea. Stingray was recognized in 2013 and 2014 as a finalist in the Top 50 of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ list, and figures amongst PROFIT magazine's fastest-growing Canadian companies. In 2016, Stingray was awarded best IR for an IPO at the IR Magazine Awards - Canada. For more information, please visit www.stingray.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information includes information with respect to Stingray's goals, beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "may", "would", "should", "could", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", and "continue", or the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions. Please note, however, that not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Stingray's control. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified in Stingray's Annual Information Form (AIF) dated June 16, 2016, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Consequently, all of the forward-looking information contained herein is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that Stingray anticipates will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on Stingray's business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date hereof, and Stingray does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.