Stingray Expands European Distribution through Multi-Year Agreements with Eight (8) Pay-TV Providers

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 6, 2017) - Stingray Digital Group Inc. (TSX:RAY.A)(TSX:RAY.B), a leading business-to-business multiplatform music services provider operating on a global scale, today announced that it has finalized agreements for the distribution of its services with eight (8) prominent European Pay-TV providers: Vodafone Portugal, Orange Polska, Vodafone España, UPC Hungary, T-Mobile Netherlands, United Group Balkans, Sat-Trakt Doo and PT Telecom Hungary.

These strategic deals represent a significant growth in Stingray's current European distribution, increasing its potential reach by more than one million subscribers.

"We are proud to be a key player in the development of a comprehensive music strategy for Pay-TV providers worldwide through a rich offering that ranges from audio channels and karaoke products to specialty concert, jazz, and classical music channels," said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. "No one but Stingray can provide music services - including cutting-edge 4K products - that connect with different demographics, music preferences, and listening habits. We have always seen Europe as a priority market and we intend to continue our expansion in the region throughout 2017."

Upcoming launches

Provider Stingray products Launch date Vodafone Portugal Stingray Music, Stingray Karaoke, and Stingray Ambiance February 2017 Orange Polska (Poland) Stingray Festival 4K February 2017 UPC Hungary Stingray iConcerts (VOD) February 2017 PT Telecom Hungary Stingray iConcerts February 2017 Vodafone España Stingray Festival 4K March 2017

Completed launches

Provider Stingray products Launch date Sat-Trakt Doo (Balkans) Stingray DJAZZ, Stingray Brava, Stingray iConcerts January 2017 T-Mobile Netherlands Stingray DJAZZ, Stingray Brava, Stingray Lite TV, and 100% NL December 2016 United Group Balkans Stingray iConcerts December 2016

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX:RAY.A)(TSX:RAY.B) is a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solutions provider operating on a global scale, reaching an estimated 400 million pay TV subscribers (or households) in 152 countries. Geared towards individuals and businesses alike, Stingray's products include the following leading digital music and video services: Stingray Music, Stingray Concerts, Stingray iConcerts, Stingray Brava, Stingray DJAZZ, Stingray Music Videos, Stingray Lite TV, Stingray Ambiance, Stingray Karaoke, Festival 4K, and Classica. Stingray also offers various business solutions, including music and digital display-based solutions, through its Stingray Business division. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently has close to 350 employees worldwide, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Israel, Australia and South Korea. Stingray was recognized in 2013 and 2014 as a finalist in the Top 50 of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ list, and figures amongst PROFIT magazine's fastest-growing Canadian companies. In 2016, Stingray was awarded best IR for an IPO at the IR Magazine Awards - Canada. For more information, please visit www.stingray.com

