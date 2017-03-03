Stingray Responds to Growing Demand for 4K Multiplatform Content

Stingray Acquires NatureVision TV, the All Natural Relaxation Channel

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Stingray Digital Group Inc. (TSX:RAY.A)(TSX:RAY.B), a leading business-to-business multiplatform music provider, today announced that it has acquired NatureVision TV, a 24/7 channel available online and on television. NatureVision TV's cataloge of hundred of hours of exceptionally soothing nature programs brings home the world's most beautiful places through the brilliance of HD and 4K video.

Following the acquisition of Festival 4K in June 2016, this transaction confirms Stingray's position as a leading 4K content provider on TV, mobile and the web. NatureVision TV complements Stingray's existing Slow TV programming, Stingray Ambiance 4K, available as a linear television channel and Video On Demand to Pay-TV providers worldwide.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Stingray will fully own, operate, and distribute NatureVision TV. Stingray will benefit from the channel's extensive distribution network of OTT content providers, while Stingray's clients will have access to an increased 4K content offering.

NatureVision TV Highlights

Launched in November 2015

Hundreds of hours of content offered in dazzling HD and 4K

Available on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Pluto TV, Xumo, Rabbit TV, and Tubi TV as well as on popular platforms including Netflix and Amazon Prime

Viewers can subscribe to NatureVision's hours of soothing scenery directly from the channel's website or download the mobile app

NatureVision TV's stunning programs are filmed on location by a team of expert nature videographers

Quotes

"The potential operational and promotional synergies between Stingray and NatureVision TV are enormous," said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder and CEO of Stingray. "All the metrics surrounding 4K television - including awareness and sales - point to long-term growth. The success of Stingray Ambiance 4K, a unique channel that immerses viewers in the healing beauty of nature, has already demonstrated audience's appetite for soothing and relaxing content offered in ultra-high definition. We are delighted to add NatureVision TV to our product portfolio and to have the opportunity to build on the channel's existing distribution network with some of the industry's leading entertainment OTT content providers."

"Given Stingray's outstanding track record, international distribution network, and exceptional management team lead by Eric Boyko, I am more enthusiastic than ever about the future of NatureVision TV," said Jon Gorchow, CEO of NatureVision TV. "Stingray has proven its passion for and knowledge of the genre with the success of Stingray Ambiance 4K. By being included in the market-leading portfolio of music and slow TV products and services available to entertainment content providers, NatureVision TV is now in an enviable position to grow its brand and global presence."

For more information about NatureVision TV: naturevisiontv.com

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX:RAY.A)(TSX:RAY.B) is a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solutions provider operating on a global scale, reaching an estimated 400 million Pay-TV subscribers (or households) in 152 countries. Geared towards individuals and businesses alike, Stingray's products include the following leading digital music and video services: Stingray Music, Stingray Concerts, Stingray iConcerts, Stingray Brava, Stingray DJAZZ, Stingray Music Videos, Stingray Lite TV, Stingray Ambiance, Stingray Karaoke, Festival 4K, and Classica. Stingray also offers various business solutions, including music and digital display-based solutions, through its Stingray Business division. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently has more than 300 employees worldwide, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Israel, Australia and South Korea. Stingray was recognized in 2013 and 2014 as a finalist in the Top 50 of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50TM list, and figures amongst PROFIT magazine's fastest-growing Canadian companies. In 2016, Stingray was awarded best IR for an IPO at the IR Magazine Awards - Canada. For more information, please visit www.stingray.com