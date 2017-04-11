Stock Market Manager Announces Coverage Initiated by Trickle Research

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Stock Market Manager, Inc. is pleased to announce that the latest research report prepared by Trickle Research LLC on New Jersey Mining (NJMC) is available for viewing on their website at: New Jersey Mining Profile

New Jersey Mining Research Report

Coverage will include the initial research report and regular updates of New Jersey Mining Company's projects as they progress.

About Trickle Research

Trickle Research is a proprietary micro-cap/emerging enterprise research company. Trickle attempts to identify companies in the microcap space that are at the front end of some catalyst that could make the company considerably much more successful over the next 12 to 24 months, than it has been in the prior 12 to 24 months. The research is broadly generalist and is distributed exclusively to investors in Trickle Research, as well as some institutions we have relationships with.

Dave Lavigne is the Analyst and Manager of Trickle Research, and Editor of SMM.Global's Black Swan Connection. Mr. Lavigne has over 30 years of experience in the financial industry working as an analyst, CEO and successfully starting a subscription based microcap stock research company.

About New Jersey Mining Co.

New Jersey Mining Company is an emerging gold producer headquartered in north Idaho. The Company is focused on diversifying and increasing cash flows through a portfolio of mineral properties including: The Golden Chest Mine (currently in production), a majority ownership in the nearby New Jersey Mill, and 50% carried interest in the past producing Butte Highlands Mine located in Montana. In addition to its producing and near-term production projects, New Jersey Mining Company has several exploration prospects, including the McKinley, Eastern Star and Toboggan projects.

www.newjerseymining.com

About Stock Market Manager

Stock Market Manager provides distribution of press releases, research and corporate news to its proprietary database of investors and financial professionals as well as financial terminals, print, broadcast and trade media, wire services, news agencies, databases, portals and websites.

Website: www.smm.global

Trickle Research LLC produces and publishes independent research, due diligence and analysis for the benefit of it investor base. Our publications are for information purposes only. Readers should review all available information on any company mentioned in our reports or updates, including, but not limited to, the company's annual report, quarterly report, press releases, as well as other regulatory filings. Trickle Research is not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment advisor either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or with any state securities regulatory authority. Readers should consult with their own independent tax, business and financial advisors with respect to any reported company. Trickle Research and/or its officers, investors and employees, and/or members of their families may have long/short positions in the securities mentioned in our research and analysis and may make purchases and/or sales for their own account of those securities. David Lavigne does not hold a position in New Jersey Mining.

Trickle Research has not been compensated directly by New Jersey Mining for the publication of this report nor has New Jersey Mining Compensated Trickle Research for any other services associated with this research report.

Trickle Research has an exclusive content distribution agreement with SMM.Global whereby SMM.Global pays Trickle Research a fee for any Trickle labeled content displayed, hosted or distributed on its site: www.SMM.Global. Per that agreement, SMM.Global may charge issuers to host and distribute licensed research. Issuers may choose to pay SMM.Global for the hosting and distribution of Trickle Research. They are under no obligation to do so.

Reproduction of any portion of Trickle Research's reports, updates or other publications without written permission of Trickle Research is prohibited.