Stonebridge Consulting Joins Naveego Partner Success Program to Deliver Leading Data Quality Solutions for the Oil and Gas Sector

TULSA, OK and TRAVERSE CITY, MI--(Marketwired - Oct 24, 2017) - Stonebridge Consulting, a provider of end-to-end business advisory and technology services for next-gen oil and gas customers, and Naveego, an emerging leader of cloud-based data quality solutions, today announced that Stonebridge has joined the new Naveego Partner Success Program as its inaugural member.

Stonebridge's participation in the Naveego Partner Success Program is the latest step forward in a longstanding business relationship between the two companies. Over the past several years Naveego and Stonebridge have teamed in a number of successful client engagements, and Naveego's data quality solutions are integrated into EnerHub™, Stonebridge's enterprise data management platform designed exclusively for the oil and gas industry.

"We are very pleased to be the first member of the new Naveego Partner Success Program and are eager to utilize the program's benefits to help our customers enhance their business performance via improved data quality," said James Ivy, CEO, Stonebridge Consulting. "We have seen firsthand the impact bad data has on oil and gas companies, and we understand how addressing data quality at the enterprise level is the fastest way to drive value back to the business. The Naveego data quality solution provides the foundation needed to enable our customers to build trust in their information assets."

"Stonebridge is a longtime Naveego partner focused on the specific needs of the oil and gas industry. As part of a highly regulated industry, oil and gas enterprises must store and manage information assets long-term to address stringent data compliance requirements," said Derek Smith, cofounder and CEO, Naveego. "In partnership with Stonebridge we eliminate data quality issues for our mutual customers - giving them a single version of their data to maintain accurate information they can rely on while minimizing risk. We are pleased to have them as a founding member of our Partner Success Program."

The new Naveego Partner Success Program accelerates the adoption of Naveego data quality solutions to help organizations proactively manage, detect and eliminate data quality issues across enterprise systems. To drive new leads and customer engagement, Naveego is also offering partners a proof-of-concept data health assessment tool. Naveego works with partners to develop turn-key, industry-focused solutions to engage prospects with a health check assessment to identify data quality gaps and provide prescriptive options to eliminate inaccurate information and quickly and affordable reduce the time and cost of data quality projects. This allows organizations to transform their data assets into new revenue opportunities for competitive advantage.

Naveego's data quality solutions are built from the ground up to provide visibility, consistency, and accountability across today's data-fueled hybrid cloud enterprises. Its scalable, cloud-based management platform, continuously monitors and measures data across business applications, uncovering business process breakdowns and bringing them to light for a quick resolution. This allows customers to take a proactive approach to data quality issues and start building trust in the systems that drive their business.

About Stonebridge

Stonebridge Consulting, LLC, provides end-to-end business advisory and technology services for next-gen oil and gas. We serve the oil and gas industry exclusively. Our industry expertise, proven methodologies, and extensive project IP and solution accelerators enable us to deliver projects faster, generating measurable improvements in operational efficiency and saving project time and costs by as much as 50 percent. More information about Stonebridge Consulting is available at www.sbti.com.

About Naveego

Naveego is an emerging leader of cloud-based data quality solutions that proactively detect and eliminate data quality issues. Naveego connects cloud and on-premises data sources to give organizations the insight and critical information they need to create a competitive advantage. Since 2012, companies have relied on Naveego to ensure the health and integrity of their data and deliver the single version of the truth they require to run their businesses. Naveego is Business Data - Remastered. For more information, call +1 231-346-4144, visit http://www.naveego.com or connect with Naveego on LinkedIn and Twitter.