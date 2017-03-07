Stonegate Bank Completes Acquisition of Insignia Bank

POMPANO BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Stonegate Bank ( NASDAQ : SGBK) announced today the completion of its acquisition of Insignia Bank. The combined bank will report approximately $3.1 billion in total assets after giving effect to the merger.

"Today, which marks the 12th anniversary of Stonegate Bank, we are pleased to welcome Insignia Bank and its customers into the Stonegate family," said Dave Seleski, President and CEO of Stonegate. "This acquisition will make Stonegate the largest community bank in Sarasota County with over $455 million in deposits."

About Stonegate

Stonegate Bank is a full-service commercial bank, providing a wide range of business and consumer financial products and services through its 25 banking offices in its target marketplace of South and West Florida, which is comprised primarily of Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Hillsborough, Lee, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Sarasota Counties in Florida. As of December 31, 2016, Stonegate Bank had $2.9 billion in assets and $2.4 billion in deposits. Stonegate Bank's principal executive office and mailing address is 400 North Federal Highway, Pompano Beach, Florida 33062 and its telephone number is (954) 315-5500.