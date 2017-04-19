Stonegate Bank to release first quarter earnings on April 28, 2017

POMPANO BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - Stonegate Bank ( NASDAQ : SGBK) ("Stonegate") announced today that it will release first quarter earnings results on April 28, 2017, after the Nasdaq Stock Market closes. Following the release of Stonegate's earnings results, investors may access a copy of Stonegate's earnings results through Stonegate's website at www.stonegatebank.com under the tab for "Investor Relations", subheading "Bank News and Releases". Stonegate will not be hosting a conference call to discuss first quarter 2017 results.

