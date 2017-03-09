Stonegate Mortgage Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2016 Financial Results

INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Stonegate Mortgage Corporation ( NYSE : SGM) ("Stonegate Mortgage" or the "Company"), a leading, non-bank mortgage company focused on originating, financing and servicing U.S. residential mortgage loans, today reported financial results and operating performance for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016. These results are based on continuing operations, unless otherwise noted, as the retail restructuring announced last year resulted in, and is presented as, discontinued operations.

Revenues increased 18% to $78.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 from $66.3 million in the third quarter of 2016, and increased 67% from $46.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2015. The increase in revenues quarter over quarter was predominantly the result of favorable changes in the fair value of our MSRs, partially offset by decreases in gains on mortgage loans held for sale. Full year 2016 revenues decreased 4% to $176.0 million from $182.7 million in 2015. The decrease in revenues year over year was predominantly the result of decreases in gains on mortgage loans held for sale, loan servicing fees, interest and other income and loan origination and other loan fees, partially offset by a lower negative change in the fair value of our MSRs and a decline in loan payoffs and principal amortization of MSRs.

Total expenses during the fourth quarter of 2016 were $40.8 million, down $9.6 million, or 19%, compared to the third quarter of 2016 and down $3.3 million, or 8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2015. Full year 2016 expenses decreased 12% to $179.2 million from $204.5 million in 2015. Total expenses have decreased due to lower salaries, commissions and benefits primarily as a result of decreased commission and incentive compensation expense related to the decline in origination volume, as well as a decline in interest expense primarily due to lower volume of mortgage loans originated and funded. This was partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization expenses primarily due to increased property and equipment and software expenditures during 2015 related to major additions to our information technology systems for regulatory compliance, accounting, and operations.

Net income from continuing operations, net of tax for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $36.0 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, compared to net income of $15.6 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2016 and net income of $1.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2015. Net loss for the full year 2016 was $3.1 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $16.2 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the full year 2015.

Adjusted net income from continuing operations1 was $1.6 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2016, after excluding pre-tax non-cash mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustments of $36.1 million and adding certain other pre-tax non-cash expense items and other non-routine expenses. Adjusted net income from continuing operations was $11.0 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2016 and $1.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2015. Full year 2016 adjusted net income from continuing operations was $10.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share. Full year 2015 adjusted net income was $10.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share. Refer to table below for a reconciliation of adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share to the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

As of December 31, 2016, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $26.3 million.

Segment Highlights

Originations segment Pre-tax income of $5.0 million for the fourth quarter 2016 as compared to $17.7 million for the third quarter 2016 Total originations of $2.46 billion during the fourth quarter 2016 as compared to $2.62 billion during the third quarter 2016



Servicing segment Pre-tax income of $36.1 million for the fourth quarter 2016 as compared to $3.6 million for the third quarter 2016 Adjusted pre-tax income of $40 thousand compared to a $1.3 million loss in the third quarter 2016 Total expenses during the fourth quarter 2016 decreased 9% from the third quarter 2016 End of quarter servicing UPB of $16.29 billion with a weighted average coupon of 3.72%



Financing segment (NattyMac) Pre-tax income of $872 thousand for the fourth quarter 2016 as compared to $983 thousand for the third quarter 2016 Funding fee income of $479 thousand for the fourth quarter 2016, a decrease of 2% from the third quarter 2016 Total expenses during the fourth quarter 2016 increased 7% from the third quarter 2016



Recent Developments

On January 26, 2017, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") with Home Point Financial Corporation, a New Jersey Corporation ("Home Point Financial") and Longhorn Merger Sub, Inc., an Ohio corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Home Point Financial ("Merger Sub"), pursuant to which, Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company, with the Company as the surviving entity (the "Merger"). Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, our stockholders will receive $8.00 per share, which represents a per share premium of approximately 61 percent over our 90-day volume weighted average price on January 26, 2017 and 34 percent over our closing price per share on January 26, 2017.

Stonegate Mortgage Corporation Key Operating Statistics (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, (In millions) December

31, 2016 September

30, 2016 December

31, 2015 2016 2015 Origination volume by channel: Retail $ 322.2 $ 364.2 $ 292.9 $ 1,189.1 $ 1,533.3 Wholesale 559.8 596.8 545.9 2,146.4 $ 2,550.6 Correspondent 1,574.8 1,660.3 1,433.2 6,027.5 7,154.2 Total origination volume $ 2,456.8 $ 2,621.4 $ 2,272.0 $ 9,363.0 $ 11,238.1 Average origination volume per business day $ 40.3 $ 41.0 $ 37.2 $ 37.3 $ 45.0 Mortgage loan locks volume: Mortgage loans locked $ 2,140.9 $ 3,625.0 $ 2,690.2 $ 12,112.3 $ 15,245.9 Average mortgage loans locked per business day $ 35.1 $ 56.6 $ 44.1 $ 48.3 $ 61.0 As of December

31, 2016 September

30, 2016 December

31, 2015 Servicing portfolio $ 16,286.8 $ 14,416.9 $ 17,520.7

Stonegate Mortgage Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) December

31, 2016 September

30, 2016 December

31, 2015 2016 2015 Revenues Gains on mortgage loans held for sale, net $ 25,552 $ 41,239 $ 22,724 $ 118,226 $ 141,819 Changes in mortgage servicing rights valuation 36,063 4,918 4,130 (12,666 ) (30,395 ) Payoffs and principal amortization of mortgage servicing rights (8,259 ) (8,592 ) (7,226 ) (34,247 ) (41,529 ) Loan origination and other loan fees 5,485 6,013 5,425 21,433 23,956 Loan servicing fees 11,891 11,184 13,771 50,233 54,772 Interest and other income 7,480 11,515 7,993 32,980 34,117 Total revenues 78,212 66,277 46,817 175,959 182,740 Expenses Salaries, commissions and benefits 22,781 25,880 22,473 95,438 116,341 General and administrative expense 4,798 11,576 7,351 29,854 32,260 Interest expense 6,702 6,488 7,705 27,263 31,063 Occupancy, equipment and communication 3,963 4,230 4,430 16,491 16,870 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,596 2,247 2,202 10,114 7,980 Total expenses 40,840 50,421 44,161 179,160 204,514 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense (benefit) 37,372 15,856 2,656 (3,201 ) (21,774 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,353 282 1,603 (119 ) (5,533 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax 36,019 15,574 1,053 (3,082 ) (16,241 ) (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax - - (534 ) - (6,029 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 36,019 $ 15,574 $ 519 $ (3,082 ) $ (22,270 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic from continuing operations $ 1.39 $ 0.60 $ 0.04 $ (0.12 ) $ (0.63 ) Diluted from continuing operations $ 1.39 $ 0.60 $ 0.04 $ (0.12 ) $ (0.63 )

Stonegate Mortgage Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,258 $ 32,463 Restricted cash 1,500 4,045 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 578,390 645,696 Servicing advances, net 24,364 19,374 Derivative assets 21,271 12,160 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 211,532 199,637 Property and equipment, net 14,839 22,923 Loans eligible for repurchase from GNMA 118,748 80,794 Warehouse lending receivables 125,839 199,215 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 6,416 6,902 Subordinated loan receivable 30,000 30,000 Other assets 17,585 27,417 Total assets $ 1,176,742 $ 1,280,626 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities Secured borrowings - mortgage loans $ 277,789 $ 492,799 Secured borrowings - mortgage servicing rights 56,898 77,069 Secured borrowings - eligible GNMA loan repurchases 24,738 37,615 Mortgage repurchase borrowings 371,534 279,421 Warehouse lines of credit 170 1,306 Operating lines of credit 9,928 5,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 23,657 23,544 Derivative liabilities 4,536 2,517 Reserve for mortgage repurchases and indemnifications 5,533 5,536 Liability for loans eligible for repurchase from GNMA 118,748 80,794 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 2,458 2,364 Other liabilities 20,804 11,033 Total liabilities 916,793 1,018,998 Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $0.01, shares authorized - 100,000,000; shares issued: 25,988,457 and outstanding: 25,854,022 at December 31, 2016; shares issued: 25,845,566 and outstanding: 25,796,193 at December 31, 2015 266 264 Additional paid-in capital 272,307 270,906 Retained earnings (12,624 ) (9,542 ) Total stockholders' equity 259,949 261,628 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,176,742 $ 1,280,626

Stonegate Mortgage Corporation GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

We calculate adjusted net income from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations as performance measures, which are considered non-GAAP financial measures, to further aid our investors in understanding and analyzing our core operating results and comparing them among periods. Adjusted income from continuing operations, net of tax and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations exclude certain items that we do not consider part of our core operating results, including changes in valuation inputs and assumptions on our MSRs, stock-based compensation expenses, severance expenses and sale or disposal of long-lived assets. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations, net income (loss) from continuing operations or diluted EPS (LPS) from continuing operations prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended1 Years Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) December

31, 2016 September

30, 2016 December

31, 2015 2016 2015 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 36,019 $ 15,574 $ 1,053 (3,082 ) (16,241 ) Adjustments: Changes in valuation inputs and assumptions on MSRs (36,063 ) (4,918 ) (4,130 ) 12,666 30,395 Stock-based compensation expense 344 399 278 1,403 3,823 Severance expense - 202 - 1,735 Other non-routine expenses - - 119 221 Tax effect of adjustments 1,296 (49 ) 3,789 (527 ) (9,192 ) Adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 1,596 $ 11,006 $ 1,192 $ 10,579 $ 10,741 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.39 $ 0.60 $ 0.04 $ (0.12 ) $ (0.63 ) Adjustments: Changes in valuation inputs and assumptions on MSRs (1.39 ) (0.19 ) (0.16 ) 0.49 1.18 Stock-based compensation expense 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.05 0.15 Severance expense - - 0.01 - 0.07 Ramp-up and other non-routine expenses - - - 0.01 0.01 Tax effect of adjustments 0.05 - 0.15 (0.02 ) (0.36 ) Adjusted diluted earnings from continuing operations per share $ 0.06 $ 0.42 $ 0.05 $ 0.41 $ 0.42

1 Diluted earnings (loss) per share and the per share impact for the adjustments shown above are computed independently for each of the quarters presented. Therefore, the sum of the quarters' per share impacts may not equal the total computed for the year.

