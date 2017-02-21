Stonegate Mortgage Corporation to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2016 Results

INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Stonegate Mortgage Corporation ( NYSE : SGM) will issue a press release to report its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016 before the market opens on Thursday, March 9, 2017. The release will be available on Stonegate Mortgage's Investor Relations Website at http://investors.stonegatemtg.com/.

Founded in 2005, Stonegate Mortgage Corporation ( NYSE : SGM) is a leading, publicly-traded mortgage company that originates, finances and services agency and non-agency residential mortgages through its network of retail offices and approved third party originators. Stonegate Mortgage also provides financing through its fully integrated warehouse lending platform, NattyMac. Stonegate Mortgage's operational excellence, financial strength, dedication to customer service, and commitment to technology have positioned the firm as a leading provider in the emerging housing finance market.

