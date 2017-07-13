Stonegate Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement With Itafos

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - Itafos (TSX VENTURE:IFOS) and Stonegate Agricom Ltd. (TSX:ST) ("Stonegate") are pleased to announce that shareholders of Stonegate ("Stonegate Shareholders") have approved the previously announced transaction pursuant to which Itafos will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Stonegate (the "Stonegate Shares"), not already owned directly or indirectly by it, by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"). Pursuant to the Arrangement, each Stonegate Shareholder will receive 0.008 of an ordinary share of Itafos for each Stonegate Share held.

Approximately 74% of the issued and outstanding Stonegate Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the special meeting of Stonegate held today (the "Stonegate Meeting"). 99.89% of the Stonegate Shares represented at the Stonegate Meeting were voted in favour of the Arrangement and 99.83% of the Stonegate Shares voted by disinterested Stonegate Shareholders (being shareholders whose votes were not excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 — Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions for the purposes of obtaining minority approval) were voted in favour of the Arrangement.

It is expected that Stonegate will apply for a final order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) for approval of the Arrangement on July 17, 2017. Subject to final court approval being obtained and the satisfaction or waiver of all remaining closing conditions, the Arrangement is expected to become effective on or about July 18, 2017. Following completion of the Arrangement, the Stonegate Shares will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and an application will also be made for Stonegate to cease to be a reporting issuer in the applicable jurisdictions.

Stonegate will file a report of voting results on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT ITAFOS

Itafos (TSX VENTURE:IFOS) is focused on becoming a significant integrated producer of phosphate based fertilizers and related products. Itafos has an experienced team with significant experience in the business of fertilizer operations, management, marketing and finance. Itafos owns and operates the Itafos-Arraias SSP Operations, which consists of an integrated fertilizer producing facility comprised of a phosphate mine, a mill, a beneficiation plant, a sulphuric acid plant, an SSP plant and a granulation plant and related infrastructure located in central Brazil. Itafos' exploration portfolio includes a number of additional projects in Brazil, including the Santana Project, a high-grade phosphate deposit located in close proximity to the largest fertilizer market of Mato Grosso State and animal feed market of Pará State, and the Araxá Project, a high-grade rare earth elements, niobium and phosphate deposit located in close proximity to two operating mines, therefore benefiting from existing local infrastructure. In addition, Itafos owns an approximate 31.3% interest in GB Minerals Ltd. which owns the Farim Project, a high-grade phosphate deposit located in Guinea Bissau and an approximate 35.2% interest in Stonegate Agricom Ltd. which owns the Paris Hills Project, a high-grade phosphate deposit located in Idaho, United States and the Mantaro Project, a highgrade phosphate deposit located in Peru.

ABOUT STONEGATE AGRICOM LTD.

Stonegate Agricom (TSX:ST), which is engaged in acquiring and developing agricultural nutrient projects, is currently focused on the development of the Paris Hills Phosphate Project located in Idaho. More information is available at www.stonegateagricom.com.

