StoneRiver's illustration system to modernize and streamline processing

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - StoneRiver, Inc., the trusted insurance technology partner with solutions across multiple business lines, today announced that Government Personnel Mutual Life Insurance Company (GPM Life) of San Antonio, TX, has extended its use of StoneRiver products to include the Life Portraits® point of sale illustration software and the accompanying Needs Analysis Toolset. GPM Life had previously licensed StoneRiver's LifeSuite® automated underwriting system and the LifeApply® electronic application software.

The GPM Life team selected Life Portraits for their goal of streamlining and modernizing the illustration process, while giving users the ability to run the system on the device of their choice. The new software will replace multiple separate software systems with one single system for both new business and inforce illustrations. Integrated seamlessly with the LifeApply e-application system, Life Portraits offers a modern, functionally rich user interface for agents and other system users. "With cutting edge technology and functionality, the StoneRiver suite of products allows GPM Life the ability to give our agents the advantages to succeed in an ever increasing competitive marketplace," stated Gregory Lawler, Chief Information Officer of GPM Life.

Peter J. Hennessey IV, Senior Vice President of Insurance Operations, added, "One of our corporate goals is to help customers get the right coverage for their unique needs. With the addition of Life Portraits we will continue our ability to demonstrate the unique value of our products and ensure the right fit."

StoneRiver Executive Chairman Thomas Burke said, "After working together for several years, we are deeply grateful that GPM Life has taken this next step after realizing the value that StoneRiver can deliver. Life insurers face great challenges in finding ways to stay efficient and relevant. With StoneRiver's assistance, GPM Life is well positioned for the future."

Life Portraits' flexibility includes mobile device support as well as cross-browser support for Chrome, Firefox, Safari and multiple versions of Internet Explorer.

About Government Personnel Mutual Life Insurance Company

In 1934, Government Personnel Mutual Life Insurance Company (GPM Life) was established as a unique life insurance company serving the needs of military personnel. In 1938, GPM Life initiated another first in the industry. Colonel Hennessey died unexpectedly and Blanche Hennessey was elected President of the company; the first woman in U.S. history to head a commercial insurance company. Over the years GPM Life expanded its markets to include Federal employees, individuals, families, and seniors. The insurer offers unique products and services specifically designed for those markets. Visit gpmlife.com for more information.

About StoneRiver, Inc.

StoneRiver delivers the industry's widest range of technology solutions and services to insurance carriers, agents, and broker-dealers. This versatile product group encompasses front-office, policy, claim, rating, underwriting, billing, and reinsurance solutions for all major business lines. Hundreds of companies rely on StoneRiver software and processing solutions to achieve a competitive edge. StoneRiver promotes client success by streamlining complex business processes. Visit stoneriver.com for more information.