DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - StoneRiver, Inc., the trusted insurance technology partner with solutions across multiple business lines, today announced Version 9.0 of LifeSuite Automated Underwriting. The new version is available now and provides the latest set of product advancements including support for MIB® Data Enrichment Initiative.

With several StoneRiver clients already committed to installing Version 9.0, this new version of LifeSuite further demonstrates StoneRiver's commitment to providing a feature-rich and functionally superior automated underwriting system.

Some of the new functionality of LifeSuite 9.0 includes:

Milliman ® RxRules expansion to include MIB and MVR data

RxRules expansion to include MIB and MVR data Compliant support for the MIB Data Enrichment Initiative

Enhanced Security features

Expanded Amendment and Exclusion processing

Underwriter 'Scratch Pad' to augment Underwriter Notes capabilities

Advanced Intersystem Test Data Transfer

In addition, over 100 further improvements were made that focused on user experience, more configurability, and security advances, making LifeSuite 9.0 one of the most robust and comprehensive releases to date.

"We are incredibly proud of this new LifeSuite version with all of these enhancements and look forward to providing it to our existing clients and new carriers looking for the most feature rich and functionally superior underwriting system available. And, as is always the case, our LifeSuite User Group was instrumental in guiding many of the enhancements in this latest version," said Tom Burke, Executive Chairman.

LifeSuite is an award-winning, web-based new business and automated underwriting system that drives straight-through automation, streamlining the entire new business process from application receipt through coverage approval, providing the most efficient and consistent automated underwriting solution available.

About StoneRiver, Inc.

StoneRiver delivers the industry's widest range of technology solutions and services to insurance carriers, agents, and broker-dealers. This versatile product group encompasses front-office, policy, claim, rating, underwriting, billing, and reinsurance solutions for all major business lines. Hundreds of companies rely on StoneRiver software and processing solutions to achieve a competitive edge. StoneRiver promotes client success by streamlining complex business processes. Visit stoneriver.com for more information.