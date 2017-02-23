StoneRiver Universal Reinsurance System Version 8 Now Available

Platform neutrality gives carriers more options

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - StoneRiver, Inc., the trusted insurance technology partner with solutions across multiple business lines, today announced the release of the Universal Reinsurance System (URS®) version 8.0. Version 8 further expands the software's ability to integrate with carriers' enterprise systems as it is now platform neutral. The URS software can be deployed on a carrier's choice of platform and allows existing clients to migrate to a different platform based on their technical preferences. In addition, StoneRiver's development process is simplified as a result of the platform-agnostic technology.

The URS system has more flexibility to interact with external systems with a simplified interface and can map specific reinsurance contract business criteria much more efficiently. The new interface process gives users the option to use third party reporting tools to easily report against all reinsurance data.

StoneRiver Vice President of Business Operations Sue Peirce said, "While a technological update was the primary driver for the URS version 8.0 project, there are a number of enhancements that benefit both the business and technical staff for a carrier. These enhancements provide not only substantial business value to the reinsurance administrators but also the technical maintenance and support factors of URS. Our customers are already moving to the new version.

"Regardless of market conditions, the StoneRiver URS team continues developing and delivering innovative reinsurance processing solutions that help insurance organizations maximize reinsurance recoverable dollars and improve their surplus position."

