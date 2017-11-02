Stop the transfer of RCMP employees to Phoenix

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 2, 2017) - As the problems caused by the Phoenix pay system are increasing according to new federal government data, CUPE's National President Mark Hancock is urging the President of the Treasury Board Scott Brison to stop the transfer of RCMP civilian employees to the flawed pay system.

"As employer, you are aware RCMP telecom operators and intercept monitoring analysts want to join our union. You are also aware that some of them who are public service employees are presently affected by the Phoenix pay system mess that your government inherited from the previous conservative administration," said Hancock.

"You have the power now to make sure that no additional RCMP employees suffer from the Phoenix fiasco. On behalf of these RCMP employees who wish to join CUPE, we ask that you take the necessary steps to postpone the transfer of the telecom operators and intercept monitors who are still civilian members to the Phoenix pay system, until the flaws in the new system are fixed," added Hancock.

The transfer is currently scheduled for April 2018.

"CUPE's request for this delay is consistent with your government's stated objective of reducing the number of federal employees affected by the Phoenix pay system. It is therefore important that you act now," concluded Hancock.

New data released by the federal government shows that the number of federal civil servant pay transactions in waiting reached a new high of 265,000 in October, an increase of 8,000 from September.

CUPE has filed applications for certification of RCMP telecom operators and intercept monitoring analysts with the Federal Public Service Labour Relations and Employment Board (FPSLREB).