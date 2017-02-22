Storage Protectors to Provide Affordable Insurance for Mi-Box Portable Storage Customers

Contents and Damage Waiver Insurance Coverage Available to Clients of St. Louis-Based Mobile Storage Company

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - Storage Protectors recently announced it has signed an exclusive agreement to provide contents and damage waiver insurance for Mi-Box, a St. Louis, Missouri-based mobile storage company. Recently launched Storage Protectors provides portable storage operators the opportunity to offer to their clients content and damage waiver insurance coverage.

Storage Protectors will provide the insurance program implementation, infrastructure, training, and customer service at no cost to Mi-Box, according to James Grant, Storage Protectors founder and president. The AM Best, "A" Rated Storage Protectors' Policy, underwritten by Lloyd's of London, is issued and administered through Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. (CA License NO. 0C36861) and insures personal or business contents within mobile storage containers, mobile offices, storage trailers and vehicles in storage only as well as the storage container itself. The policy protects operators from liability for customer losses, theft or damage whether the container is at the storage facility, a private home, a commercial business location or in transit.

"Mobile storage is all about making moving as stress free as possible," said Lindsay Lambert, business development director for Mi-Box and College Hunks Moving St. Louis. "Providing customers with the peace of mind that comes from knowing their items are safe and protected is a huge part of that mission. Mi-Box St. Louis is very happy to take our commitment a step farther by partnering with Storage Protectors for the unexpected. There are countless insurance programs that claim to cover mobile containers, but finding one that actually covered items at a customer's property or on the go proved to be a real task."

Storage Protectors coverage starts at $12 a month for $2,000 worth of coverage. Customers pay a low $100 deductible for coverage up to $10,000 and can select the maximum coverage amount.

"We're very pleased to partner with Mi-Box so that they can offer this important service for their clients," said Grant, who has worked for major operators Mobile Mini and Mobile Storage Group and owned and operated four of his own mobile storage and permanent storage facilities. "Standard homeowners' or renters' insurance may provide some protection for the contents of mobile self-storage units. But that coverage may be limited, exclude certain items or come with a high deductible. Claims for an incident with a storage container could also increase an individual homeowner's rates or result in cancellation of a homeowner's policy."

Storage Protectors has sold tens of thousands of policies to customers who have had storage units delivered to their locations.

About Storage Protectors

Storage Protectors provides contents insurance and damage waiver coverage underwritten by Lloyd's of London to mobile storage container customers in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. This insurance coverage is available only through authorized mobile storage companies. For more information on how companies can start offering insurance to customers, please visit http://www.storageprotectors.com/.

About Mi-Box

MI-BOX Moving & Mobile Storage opened in 2004 servicing the moving and storage needs of customers around Chicago. Since then, MI-BOX companies now service customers throughout the United States and Canada. Additional information is available at http://getmibox.com/.