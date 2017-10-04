Storage Switzerland Releases New Report, "Can Ransomware Infect Your Backups? - BackupAssist Briefing Note"

Offers Guidance to Small-to-Medium Enterprises (SMEs) for Eliminating the Threat of Ransomware - Reminds that Replicating Data to the Cloud Can Simply Amplify the Infection

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA and BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - BackupAssist®, a leading provider of automated Windows server backup and recovery software for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), today announced that Storage Switzerland, a premier authority on virtualization and storage, has released a Briefing Notes featuring its newly announced BackupAssist CryptoSafeGuard™ ransomware protection entitled, "Can Ransomware Infect Your Backups? - BackupAssist Briefing Note."

In the report, Storage Switzerland's findings include the fact that one of the biggest challenges with ransomware in a business environment is what some call "infection magnification." This refers to how malware products start with one infected computer and spread throughout the environment.

"Some companies may feel they are protected because they automatically replicate their data via a File Sync and Share product, or to some other type of off-site cloud storage company," said Curtis Preston, Lead Analyst, Storage Switzerland. "However, replication simply amplifies the infection by replicating the corruption to the cloud, and then back down to other users sharing the same folders."

The Storage Switzerland Briefing Note goes on to detail the newly launched BackupAssist CryptoSafeGuard ransomware protection, and describe how it can eliminate the threat of ransomware attacks for SMEs to enterprises.

Preston closes with the following remark, "This two-pronged approach of protecting the backups themselves from an attack and checking the contents of the backups for evidence of compromised files in the environment is a solid approach. The first allows companies to use a Windows-based backup system without the risk of their backups being corrupted. The second ensures typical backup practices don't end up erasing the protected copies once an infection happens. This new product, combined with a solid intrusion detection and prevention system, should help a company remain healthy in a world where many people wish it harm."

To read the full Storage Switzerland Briefing Note, please visit: https://storageswiss.com/2017/09/21/can-ransomware-infect-your-backups-backupassist/

To request a free trial of CryptoSafeGuard software, please visit: www.backupassist.com/backupassist/features/cryptosafeguard.php

About BackupAssist

Founded in 2002, BackupAssist has offices in the United States and Australia. The company specializes in automated server backup and recovery software for small to medium size enterprises (SMEs), providing protection for physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company's high value, multi-platform software is easy to manage and use, reliably supporting tens of thousands of customers in 165 countries. To learn more about BackupAssist, please visit http://www.backupassist.com or call 812-206-1691.

