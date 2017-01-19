StorageCraft Acquires Exablox, Revolutionizing Data Management

StorageCraft Addresses Customers' Expanding Data Volumes, Stringent Uptime Requirements by Acquiring Mid-Market Scale-Out Storage Leader

DRAPER, UT and SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 19, 2017) - StorageCraft Technology Corporation and Exablox Corporation joined forces today to completely focus on helping businesses analyze, protect, and store their data. The new entity is the first company to bring together a new approach that recognizes the disappearing lines between primary and secondary storage as well as between data availability and data protection.

"StorageCraft continues to build its portfolio to fuel hyper-growth," said Matt Medeiros, CEO of StorageCraft. "By adding Exablox's converged mid-market storage technology we go from being a leader in business continuity to a leader in the data management market. Our customers' businesses operate non-stop. At the same time that their data volumes are exploding, their uptime requirements are becoming more stringent. We now have the unique ability to address both of these problems and to do so with a solution that has groundbreaking scalability."

Exablox, based in Sunnyvale, California, produces flash and HDD based scale-out NAS storage solutions using an innovative object storage architecture. Exablox's customers include top Fortune 500 companies, prestigious research and educational institutions, leading technology innovators, and government entities.

StorageCraft, a global company based in Utah, provides award-winning backup and recovery solutions that make the company a leader in business continuity. It goes to market through a highly-developed and well-trained IT channel and managed service provider network.

This acquisition provides the current and future customers of the combined company with a complete and competitive family of enterprise products for analyzing, protecting, and storing information, including:

Data Analytics - provides an intelligent, tiered data architecture that enables the identification and prioritization of critical data for protection and performance. It also identifies gaps in endpoint protection.

Data Protection - implements data protection policies that offer the industry's best and most reliable recovery mechanisms. Frequent backups and efficiently-located mission-critical data minimize recovery time and maximize uptime.

Data Storage - delivers the ability to store all tiers of data with infinite scalability. The object-based storage appliance solves businesses' common storage pain points of complex installation, cumbersome management, limited capacity and forklift upgrades.

Last October, StorageCraft announced a distribution agreement with Exablox based on the complementary benefits of the two companies' products. Exablox's OneBlox® scale-out storage solutions provide customers with advanced file serving capabilities for primary and secondary storage, including continuous and unlimited snapshots, inline deduplication, compression, and offsite replication. Customers can start with a single high-performance OneBlox, and expand beyond petabyte scale by adding additional OneBlox units. When combined with StorageCraft's ShadowProtect® software, customers can protect desktops, physical, and virtual infrastructure with fine-grained RPOs and high-performance recovery -- all in a single solution. StorageCraft's unique hardware and hypervisor-independent recovery solution ensures rapid return to service without the need to recreate an exact replica of the failed infrastructure. These products are available now.

"As a fast-growing scale-out storage company, our customers use OneBlox for both high-performance scale-out primary storage as well as for secondary applications," said Douglas Brockett, CEO of Exablox. "As customers' business requirements have changed, they're looking for a single architecture that has the capability to serve in both roles. Joining forces with StorageCraft allows us to deliver a more powerful solution with increased data protection and analytics capabilities for our customers."

That sentiment was endorsed by Bob Freeman, system administrator, State of Oregon Department of Administrative Services, which is a long-time StorageCraft and Exablox customer. "Our environment places complex and ever-changing demands on IT infrastructure. Navigating these challenges calls for a feature-rich storage solution with infinite scalability and the ability to access information whenever and wherever it is needed -- regardless of disruptions. The StorageCraft and Exablox combination delivers both of these data management needs effectively and efficiently."

Mr. Brockett will remain with the company as president and report directly to Mr. Medeiros. Exablox customers and partners will continue to be supported by their existing contacts to ensure a seamless transition.

The acquisition of Exablox follows StorageCraft's September 2016 purchase of file-analytics company, Gillware Data Services, which added unique data-intelligence technology to StorageCraft's portfolio.

About StorageCraft Technology Corp.

The StorageCraft family of companies, founded in 2003, provides award-winning backup, disaster recovery, system migration and data protection solutions for servers, desktops and laptops in addition to powerful data analytics. StorageCraft delivers software products that reduce downtime, improve security and stability for systems and data, and lower the total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.storagecraft.com.

StorageCraft and ShadowProtect are trademarks of StorageCraft Technology Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

About Exablox

Exablox is the company reimagining storage. Exablox solves businesses' runaway storage costs and information management nightmares by providing a cloud-managed, scale-out, object-based solution that is affordable and easy to use. OneBlox is an inclusive storage offering that combines an elegant hardware architecture and integrated, enterprise-grade software, including inline deduplication, continuous data protection and disaster recovery. Exablox's innovative approach to storage has led to widespread customer traction across verticals including higher education, healthcare, insurance and the legal as well as Fortune 500 companies.