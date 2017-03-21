StorageVault Closes Acquisition of $7.4 Million Kitchener Storage Asset

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("StorageVault") (TSX VENTURE:SVI) is pleased to announce that, further to its September 6, 2016 and March 17, 2017 news releases, it has completed the $7,400,000 acquisition of all of the storage assets, property and business used in the operation of one Kitchener area storage asset (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition is an arm's length transaction.

The purchase price for the Acquisition in the amount of $7,400,000, subject to adjustments, was paid with cash on hand. With this Acquisition, StorageVault now has 20 stores in the strong Ontario market and 50 across Canada.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates storage locations in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.

