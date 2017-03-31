StorageVault Reports Fiscal 2016 Annual Results; Highlighting $178.4 Million in Acquisitions; Significant Growth in NOI and FFO; Provides 2017 Outlook

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("StorageVault" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:SVI) today reported the Corporation's full year 2016 audited results. Steven Scott, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"2016 proved to be another solid year of growth for StorageVault. The results reflect significant year over year growth in assets owned, equity, revenue, net operating income and funds from operations. Our focus continues to be growing cash flow through improved operations, acquisitions and expansion. We doubled our asset base from the end of 2015, with $178.4 million in acquisitions in 2016. We also increased our share capital by $118.9 million dollars by issuing shares to acquire assets and through a bought deal issuance of common shares. Looking ahead, we expect to do between $50 to $90 million of acquisitions in 2017, excluding any large portfolio acquisitions such as the $396.6 million acquisition recently announced. In addition, as of today, SVI internalized management of StorageVault's stores and acquired the third party management contracts for over 55 stores from Access Results Management Services Inc. The third party management platform is an important acquisition funnel for StorageVault and it provides a separate and valuable revenue stream."

2016 Full Year Audited Results

2016 was another year of significant growth for StorageVault with $178.4 million in acquisitions, $150.7 million of which were closed in the last 4 months of the year. The full effect of these acquisitions will not be realized until 2017. These acquisitions followed in the footsteps of $146.2 million of acquisitions in 2015.

Revenue increased to $27.8 million in 2016 from $11.1 million in 2015 and net operating income (NOI) grew to $17.0 million from $5.8 million in 2015. We expect both revenue and NOI to increase by 50% in 2017 as we benefit from a full year of performance from the acquired assets and continue to streamline our operations. Our funds from operations (FFO) increased by 435% to $7.3 million. Annualizing the results from the acquisitions in 2016 would have resulted in NOI of $25.5 million and FFO of $14.0 million.

Our net loss went from $4.6 million in 2015 to $21.2 million in 2016, a direct result of acquisition and integration costs of $1.9 million and $27.3 million of depreciation, amortization and goodwill adjustment in 2016. Of note, we have booked an $11.7 million adjustment to goodwill on the income statement. In certain cases, we issued shares to acquire stores with the share price being fixed at the time of the signing of the purchase agreement. IFRS requires us to increase the value of the purchased assets by the amount the share price has increased between the signing date and the closing date. As our share price has continued to increase, we were required to record an $11.7 million increase to the assets purchased in 2016. We then adjusted the assets down to the actual purchase price and as a result the amount of this reduction was recorded as a goodwill adjustment in the income statement. These changes were required to comply with the requirements of IFRS and have no impact on the actual value and financial results of our business.

2016 Fourth Quarter Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter increased to $8.9 million compared to $7.3 million in Q3 2016 and NOI grew to $5.7 million in the quarter from $4.5 million in Q3 2016. The strong growth in revenue and NOI is the result of executing of our revenue management program and continued integration of acquired stores. We continued to see increases in Q4 2016 revenue and NOI from existing stores when compared to the same period in 2015, with revenue increasing by 11.3% and NOI increasing by 12.7%. FFO was $2.3 million for Q4 2016 compared to $0.6 million for the same period in 2015.

The net loss of $18.7 million in Q4 2016 is the result of $1.0 million in acquisition and integration costs and $19.8 million of depreciation, amortization and goodwill adjustment. As noted in our 2016 full year audited results, we have booked an $11.7 million adjustment to goodwill on the income statement in the quarter. In certain cases, we issued shares to acquire stores with the share price being fixed at the time of the signing of the purchase agreement. IFRS requires us to increase the value of the purchased assets by the amount the share price has increased between the signing date and the closing date. As our share price has continued to increase, we were required to record an $11.7 million increase to the assets purchased in 2016. We then adjusted the assets down to the actual purchase price and as a result the amount of this reduction was recorded as a goodwill adjustment in the income statement. These changes were required to comply with the requirements of IFRS and have no impact on the actual value and financial results of our business.

Our Strategy

StorageVault is focused on owning and operating storage in the top markets in Canada. Our goal is to have multiple stores in each market, with complementary portable storage units, to take advantage of economies of scale. Our growth strategy is focused on acquisitions, organic growth, expansion of our existing stores and expansion of our portable storage business.

Further Information

For comprehensive disclosure of StorageVault's performance for the year ended December 31, 2016 and its financial position as at such date, please see StorageVault's Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2016 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Management uses both IFRS and Non-IFRS Measures to assess the operating performance of the Company's operations. In this news release, management uses the following terms and ratios which do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies:

Net Operating Income ("NOI") - NOI is defined as storage and related services less related property operating costs. NOI does not include interest expense or income, depreciation and amortization, corporate administrative costs, stock based compensation costs or taxes. NOI assists management in assessing profitability and valuation from principal business activities.

Funds from Operations ("FFO") - FFO is defined as net income (loss) excluding gains or losses from the sale of depreciable real estate, plus depreciation and amortization, stock based compensation expenses, and deferred income taxes; and adjustments for equity accounted entities and non-controlling interests. The Corporation believes that FFO can be a beneficial measure, when combined with primary IFRS measures, to assist in the evaluation of the Corporation's ability to generate cash and evaluate its return on investments as it excludes the effects of real estate amortization and gains and losses from the sale of real estate, all of which are based on historical cost accounting and which may be of limited significance in evaluating current performance.

NOI and FFO should not be viewed as an alternative to, in isolation from, or superior to, net income or cash flow from operations, or other measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. NOI and FFO should not be interpreted as an indicator of cash generated from operating activities and is not indicative of cash available to fund operating expenditures, or for the payment of cash distributions. NOI and FFO are simply two additional measures of operating performance. In addition, the Corporation's definitions of NOI and FFO may differ from that of other issuers.

Annualized Information

The Corporation purchased 21 properties during fiscal 2016 and the revenues and operating expenses from each acquisition are reflected in the December 31, 2016 financial statements from the date of acquisition forward for these properties. In order to provide the reader with a greater understanding of potential results from a full year of operations with the acquired assets, the Corporation has prepared an unaudited estimated Annualized NOI and Annualized FFO statement annualizing the revenues and expenses estimated as if the properties were purchased as of January 1, 2016 and owned for the entire 12 month period. For further information on the estimated annualized results referenced above in this news release, please refer to "Annualized Net Operating Income and Annualized Funds from Operations" set forth in the Corporation's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2016 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates storage locations in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", " expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding: the Corporation's strategic objectives, goals, focus and continuing streamlining of operations; the size of potential future acquisitions the Corporation may make in 2017; statements regarding StorageVault's expected future performance, including revenue and NOI growth; the full effect of the acquisitions completed in 2016 and the annualized NOI and annualized FFO assuming previous acquisitions that occurred in Fiscal 2016 were purchased on January 1, 2016; the completion of the $396.6 million large portfolio acquisition; and the general outlook for the Corporation. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects StorageVault's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to StorageVault and on assumptions StorageVault believes are reasonable.

These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the level of activity in the storage business and the economy generally; consumer interest in the Corporation's services and products; competition and SVI's competitive advantages; trends in the storage industry, including, increased growth and growth in the portable storage business; the availability of attractive and financially competitive asset acquisitions in the future; the revenue and costs from acquisitions conducted in fiscal 2016 being extrapolated to the entire period for 2016 and being consistent with, and reproducible as, revenue in future periods; and anticipated and unanticipated costs. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of StorageVault to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations; competition; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting StorageVault; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations and appraisals; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. A description of additional assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in StorageVault's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although StorageVault has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of StorageVault as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, StorageVault expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

The amount of potential future acquisitions by the Corporation in fiscal 2017 and revenue and NOI growth for 2017 contained in this news release may be considered a financial outlook as defined by applicable securities legislation. Such information and any other financial outlooks have been approved by management of the Corporation as of the date hereof. Such financial outlooks are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and goals relating to the future business of the Corporation. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.