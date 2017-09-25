Storm Resources Ltd. Announces Graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Sept. 25, 2017) -

Storm Resources Ltd. ("Storm" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:SRX) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to list the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").

Effective at market open on September 27, 2017, the Common Shares will commence trading on the TSX under the existing symbol "SRX" and will concurrently be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.

The TSX is the premier stock exchange for resource companies, offering enhanced visibility, liquidity and access to capital. Storm believes that a TSX listing is a logical next step in the Company's progression which should facilitate access to a broader range of investors as well as provide exposure to larger pools of capital.

Storm began operations in August 2010, is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, and is growing net asset value for shareholders through the development of a large, liquids-rich resource in the Montney formation at Umbach in northeast British Columbia.

