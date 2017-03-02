Storm Resources Ltd. ("Storm" or the "Company") is Pleased to Announce Its Financial and Operating Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2016

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Storm Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:SRX) -

Storm has also filed its audited consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2016 and for the three months and year then ended along with Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the same periods. This information appears on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Storm's website at www.stormresourcesltd.com.

Selected financial and operating information for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016, as well as reserves information at December 31, 2016, appears below and should be read in conjunction with the related financial statements and MD&A.

Highlights

Thousands of Cdn$, except volumetric and per-share amounts Three Months to

Dec. 31, 2016 Three Months to

Dec. 31, 2015 Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2016 Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2015 FINANCIAL Revenue from product sales(1) 26,244 14,480 77,283 67,736 Funds flow 11,985 9,182 34,380 39,046 Per share - basic ($) 0.10 0.08 0.29 0.34 Per share - diluted ($) 0.10 0.08 0.29 0.34 Net income (loss) (12,898 ) 1,850 (38,460 ) (6,867 ) Per share - basic ($) (0.11 ) 0.02 (0.32 ) (0.06 ) Per share - diluted ($) (0.11 ) 0.02 (0.32 ) (0.06 ) Operations capital expenditures(2) 33,399 30,998 65,538 95,099 Land and property acquisitions/(dispositions) - 83 (600 ) (23,590 ) Debt including working capital deficiency(2)(3) 89,841 61,721 89,841 61,721 Common shares (000s) Weighted average - basic 120,488 119,388 120,053 115,821 Weighted average - diluted 120,488 119,388 120,053 115,821 Outstanding end of period - basic 120,764 119,467 120,764 119,467 OPERATIONS (Cdn$ per Boe) Revenue from product sales 21.42 14.67 15.97 18.64 Royalties (0.99 ) 0.05 (0.79 ) (0.82 ) Production (6.95 ) (7.01 ) (6.78 ) (8.00 ) Transportation (0.55 ) (0.79 ) (0.45 ) (1.13 ) Field operating netback 12.93 6.92 7.95 8.69 Realized (losses) gains on hedging (1.45 ) 4.20 0.93 4.20 General and administrative (0.95 ) (1.27 ) (1.10 ) (1.51 ) Interest and finance costs (0.74 ) (0.54 ) (0.68 ) (0.62 ) Funds flow per Boe 9.79 9.31 7.10 10.76 Barrels of oil equivalent per day (6:1) 13,320 10,730 13,219 9,956 Gas production Thousand cubic feet per day 66,173 53,147 65,478 48,656 Price (Cdn$ per Mcf) 2.86 1.78 2.05 2.39 Condensate production Barrels per day 1,381 1,072 1,303 997 Price (Cdn$ per barrel) 57.17 47.90 49.34 50.78 NGL production Barrels per day 910 800 1,003 670 Price (Cdn$ per barrel) 18.64 14.21 12.51 14.30 Oil production Barrels per day - - - 179 Price (Cdn$ per barrel) - - - 50.84 Wells drilled (100% working interest) 5.0 4.0 12.0 10.0 Wells completed (100% working interest) 5.0 6.0 10.0 12.0

(1) Excludes gains and losses on commodity price contracts. (2) Certain financial amounts shown above are non-GAAP measurements including operations capital expenditures, debt including working capital deficiency and all measurements per Boe. See discussion of Non-GAAP Measurements on page 37 of the MD&A. (3) Excludes the fair value of commodity price contracts.

PRESIDENT'S MESSAGE

2016 FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Production was 13,320 Boe per day (17% condensate and NGL), a year-over-year increase of 24% (23% on a per-share basis) and flat on a quarter-over-quarter basis. With the improvement in natural gas prices late in the quarter, two additional standing horizontal wells were turned on and production increased in December to 14,670 Boe per day.

Condensate and NGL production increased 22% from the previous year to average 2,291 barrels per day. Condensate and NGL volumes are now being reported separately with condensate including field condensate plus pentane recovered at gas plants while NGL is the propane and butane recovered at gas plants.

Montney horizontal well performance at Umbach continues to improve as the length and number of frac stages are increased. The first seven wells completed in 2016 with enough production history averaged 5.3 Mmcf per day gross raw gas over the first 90 calendar days, a 10% improvement from the average 2014 and 2015 wells.

Controllable cash costs (production, general and administrative, interest and finance) were $8.64 per Boe.

Funds flow was $12.0 million ($9.79 per Boe), an increase of 31% from a year ago and a 173% increase when realized gains and losses from hedging are excluded. The increase was driven by a 24% increase in production volumes.

Net loss was $12.9 million which includes an unrealized mark to market hedging loss of $13.9 million (excluding the unrealized hedging loss, net profit was $1.0 million or $0.01 per share).

Capital investment was $33.4 million including $11.8 million for construction of the third field compression facility at Umbach which was started up on January 12, 2017. In addition, five horizontal wells (5.0 net) were drilled and five horizontal wells (5.0 net) were completed.

At the end of the quarter, there was an inventory of nine horizontal wells (9.0 net) that had not started producing (includes three completed wells).

Debt including working capital deficiency was $89.8 million which is 1.9 times annualized fourth quarter funds flow (the bank credit facility is $130.0 million).

Commodity price hedges continue to be layered in with approximately 40% of forecast 2017 production currently hedged.

2016 YEAR-END HIGHLIGHTS

Production for the year averaged 13,219 Boe per day (17% condensate and NGL), a year-over-year increase of 34% on a per-share basis.

During 2016, seven horizontal wells were turned on which offset declines and maintained production at approximately 13,000 Boe per day through November. Production in December increased to 14,670 Boe per day after two more horizontal wells were turned on.

Controllable cash costs (production, general and administrative, interest and finance) averaged $8.56 per Boe for the year, a decrease of $1.57 per Boe or 15% from the previous year. Production costs declined to $6.78 per Boe, an improvement of 15%.

Capital investment totaled $64.9 million with $22.4 million to drill 12.0 net horizontal wells, $18.5 million to complete 10.0 net horizontal wells and $23.1 million for infrastructure ($18.8 million or 29% of 2016 capital investment was for the third field compression facility at Umbach).

The average cost to drill and complete a Montney horizontal well at Umbach in 2016 was $3.9 million, a decrease of 11% from 2015.

Storm entered into a natural gas processing arrangement at Umbach with Spectra Energy ("Spectra") which is effective January 1, 2017 and is expected to reduce corporate operating costs by approximately 15% to 20%.

Proved developed producing ("PDP") reserves increased 21% per share, additions replaced 195% of production and the all-in Finding, Development & Acquisition ("FD&A") cost was $6.89 per Boe ($4.90 per Boe excluding $18.8 million for the third field compression facility at Umbach which started up in January 2017).

Total proved ("1P") reserves increased 4% per share, additions replaced 175% of production and the all-in FD&A cost was $4.97 per Boe.

Total proved plus probable ("2P") reserves increased 2% per share, additions replaced 172% of production and the all-in FD&A cost was $5.48 per Boe.

All reserve additions in the 2016 evaluation were from Storm's 100% working interest lands at Umbach. Wells completed in 2016 were assigned average 2P reserves of 5.8 Bcf gross raw gas with the actual drill and complete cost being $3.9 million. The actual results were an improvement over what was recognized in last year's evaluation where average 2P reserves of 4.7 Bcf were assigned to future drilling locations with an estimated drill and complete cost of $4.5 million.

The corporate decline rate was approximately 33% in 2016 (December 2015 corporate production was 13,602 Boe per day with the same wells producing 9,210 Boe per day in December 2016).

Cost of production additions in 2016 was $12,800 per Boe per day using total capital investment and fourth quarter production of 5,080 Boe per day from wells starting production in 2016 (last year was $11,000 per Boe per day). This is reduced to $9,100 per Boe per day when the $18.8 million invested in the third field compression facility is excluded (approximates the sustaining cost to maintain production).

SUMMARY OF YEAR-END RESERVE EVALUATION

The year-end reserve evaluation is effective December 31, 2016 and was prepared by InSite Petroleum Consultants Ltd. ("InSite"), independent qualified reserve evaluators of Calgary, Alberta.

Reserves

(Mboe) 2016

vs 2015

2016

2015

2014 PDP 22 % 25,395 20,810 13,487 1P 5 % 77,097 73,434 59,551 2P 3 % 104,192 100,722 88,024 PDP as % of 2P 24 % 21 % 15 % 1P as a % of 2P 74 % 73 % 68 %

Reserve quality continues to improve with PDP increasing to 24% of 2P from 21%.

PDP reserve growth was consistent with growth in corporate production while 1P and 2P reserve growth was limited by fewer step-out wells being drilled (more infill wells were drilled to improve capital efficiency in response to the significant decline in commodity prices and funds flow).

Technical revisions added 7% to PDP, 4% to 1P and 3% to 2P.

Reserves Per Share Outstanding

(Mboe per million shares) 2016

vs 2015

2016

2015

2014 PDP 21 % 210 174 121 1P 4 % 638 615 535 2P 2 % 862 844 791

Reserve growth on a per-share basis was reduced by issuance of 1.3 million shares for exercised stock options.

Future Development Capital ("FDC")

($ million)

2016

2015

2014 1P $ 413 $ 435 $ 448 2P $ 524 $ 543 $ 607

The year-over-year decline in FDC resulted from a decrease in the number of future drilling locations. With fewer step-out wells drilled, the number of future drilling locations that were added (7.0 net 2P) was less than the number of wells drilled (12.0 net).

The cost to drill and complete a future horizontal well in the Montney at Umbach in the 2016 evaluation was $4.5 million which is unchanged from 2015.

FDC is fully funded by forecast net operating income.

All-in FD&A Cost Including Change in FDC

($/Boe)

2016

2015

2014

3 Year Total PDP $ 6.89 $ 6.53 $ 23.01 $ 11.48 1P $ 4.97 $ 3.38 $ 11.68 $ 8.68 2P $ 5.48 $ 0.50 $ 9.64 $ 7.18

The all-in FD&A cost reflects the result of Storm's entire capital investment program, including acquisitions, dispositions and revisions.

PDP FD&A is the most realistic as it reflects actual financial results (actual capital spending and actual well results). 1P and 2P FD&A is less likely to reflect past or future financial results given they are largely based on estimates of future well performance, estimates of future FDC, and changes to estimates of future FDC.

Recycle Ratio Using All-in FD&A Cost 2016 2015 2014 3 Year Total Field operating netback including hedging $ 8.88 $ 12.89 $ 19.93 $ 12.76 PDP Recycle 1.3 2.0 0.9 1.1 1P Recycle 1.8 3.8 1.7 1.5 2P Recycle 1.6 25.8 2.1 1.8

Recycle ratios were weak in 2016 primarily as a result of very low natural gas prices in the first half of 2016 (AECO averaged $1.53 per GJ) which reduced revenue and the field operating netback.

Net Present Value Discounted @ 10% Before Tax

InSite Price Forecast December 31, 2016

($ million)

2016

vs 2015



2016



2015



2014 PDP +49 % $ 317 $ 213 $ 199 1P +36 % $ 600 $ 442 $ 493 2P +28 % $ 758 $ 592 $ 684

Net present value improved primarily from forecast operating costs being reduced over the life of the reserves by 21% for PDP (to $7.28 per Boe from $9.27 per Boe) and 25% for both 1P and 2P.

Revenue over the life of the reserves increased 7% (+$2.06 per Boe) for PDP and decreased 1% and 3% for 1P and 2P respectively.

OPERATIONS REVIEW

Umbach, Northeast British Columbia

Storm's land position at Umbach is prospective for liquids-rich natural gas from the Montney formation and currently totals 108,000 net acres (154 net sections). To date, Storm has drilled 58 horizontal wells (54.4 net).

Production in the fourth quarter was 12,945 Boe per day and liquids recovery was 36 barrels per Mmcf sales with 60% being higher priced field condensate plus pentanes recovered at the gas plant. Year over year, the number of producing wells has increased by 9.0 net wells while production has increased by 21%.

During the fourth quarter, five horizontal wells (5.0 net) were drilled, five horizontal wells (5.0 net) were completed and three horizontal wells (3.0 net) started production. At the end of the fourth quarter, there was an inventory of nine horizontal wells (9.0 net) that had not started producing which included three completed wells.

Activity in the first quarter of 2017 will include drilling six horizontal wells (6.0 net) and completing four horizontal wells (4.0 net).

With start-up of the third field compression facility on January 12, 2017, field compression now totals 115 Mmcf per day raw gas. Throughput in the fourth quarter averaged 68 Mmcf per day raw gas and has averaged approximately 90 Mmcf per day raw gas in January and February 2017. The third field compression facility has initial capacity of 35 Mmcf per day with the estimated final cost being $25.0 million (2015: $4.8 million, 2016: $18.8 million, 2017: $1.4 million) and it is expandable to 70 Mmcf per day for an additional $7.0 million. Once the expansion is completed, total capacity will be 150 Mmcf per day which supports growth in corporate production to approximately 27,000 Boe per day.

Raw gas from Storm's field compression facilities is sent to the McMahon and Stoddart Gas Plants where firm processing commitments average 75 Mmcf per day raw gas in 2017. A new processing arrangement with Spectra at the McMahon Gas Plant started on January 1, 2017, has a total commitment of 65 Mmcf per day of raw gas at terms ranging from 5 to 15 years, and is expected to reduce corporate operating costs by 15% to 20%. The arrangement with Spectra supports future growth with an option to increase contracted capacity and provides for continued diversification of natural gas sales as the McMahon Gas Plant is connected to three sales pipelines (Alliance Pipeline to Chicago, TransCanada NGTL system to AECO, Spectra T-north to BC Station 2).

A summary of horizontal well performance and costs is provided below. For the wells completed in 2016, the drill and complete cost declined by 22% on a per-stage basis from 2015 and the IP90 improved by 13%. The majority of future horizontal wells are expected to have greater than 1,600 metres of completed length with more than 30 frac stages.

Year of Completion Frac

Stages Completed

Length Actual Drill

& Complete

Cost IP 90 Cal Day

Mmcf/d Raw IP 180 Cal Day

Mmcf/d Raw IP 365 Cal Day

Mmcf/d Raw 2013

6 hz's 17 1,190 m $4.6 million

$270 K/stage 3.5 Mmcf/d

6 hz's 2.9 Mmcf/d

6 hz's 2.2 Mmcf/d

6 hz's 2014

12 hz's* 19 1,170 m $4.6 million

$240 K/stage 4.9 Mmcf/d

12 hz's 4.4 Mmcf/d

12 hz's 3.5 Mmcf/d

12 hz's 2015

11 hz's 22 1,360 m $4.4 million

$200 K/stage 4.7 Mmcf/d

11 hz's 4.2 Mmcf/d

11 hz's 3.3 Mmcf/d

10 hz's 2016

10 hz's 25 1,301 m $3.9 million

$156 K/stage 5.3 Mmcf/d

7 hz's 4.8 Mmcf/d

3 hz's 2017

4 hz's 35 1,671 m

* 2014 wells exclude a middle Montney well (this table provides analysis of upper Montney wells only).

Horn River Basin, Northeast British Columbia

Storm has a 100% working interest in 119 sections in the Horn River Basin (78,000 net acres) which are prospective for natural gas from the Muskwa, Otter Park and Evie/Klua shales. Storm's one horizontal well averaged 310 Boe per day in the fourth quarter. Cumulative production to date from this well is 5.3 Bcf raw.

HEDGING AND TRANSPORTATION

Commodity price hedges are used to support longer term growth by providing some certainty regarding future revenue and funds flow. The objective is to hedge 50% of most recent quarterly or monthly production for the next 12 months and 25% for 13 to 24 months forward. Anticipated production growth is not hedged. The WTI price is also hedged given that approximately 80% of Storm's liquids production is priced in reference to WTI (condensate, plant pentane and butane). The hedge position is updated periodically in the presentation posted on Storm's website. For 2017, approximately 40% of forecast production is currently hedged.

2017 Crude Oil 875 Bopd WTI Cdn$64.57/Bbl floor, Cdn$69.55/Bbl ceiling Natural Gas 34,100 GJ/d (27,200 Mcf/d) AECO Cdn$2.66/GJ ($3.32/Mcf) 9,200 Mmbtu/d (7,750 Mcf/d) Chicago Cdn$4.17/Mmbtu ($4.93/Mcf) 2018 Crude Oil 260 Bopd WTI Cdn$63.38/Bbl floor, Cdn$70.53/Bbl ceiling Natural Gas 750 GJ/d (600 Mcf/d) AECO Cdn$2.80/GJ ($3.50/Mcf) 10,900 Mmbtu/d (9,200 Mcf/d) Chicago Cdn$4.00/Mmbtu ($4.73/Mcf)

The Company also has natural gas price differential hedges in place (Chicago - AECO and AECO - BC Station 2) with details provided in Note 14 to the financial statements.

Storm's strategy with respect to natural gas transportation commitments is to mitigate risk by diversifying sales and selling at multiple points including Chicago, AECO and BC Station 2. As per the summary below, transportation commitments total 72 Mmcf per day in 2017 and increase to 102 Mmcf per day in 2018 (in addition to this firm capacity, interruptible capacity on the Alliance Pipeline adds up to 14 Mmcf per day in 2017 and up to 15 Mmcf per day in 2018). During the fourth quarter, the deduction from revenue for Alliance transportation was $6.6 million. Further information on pipeline tariffs and price deductions is provided in the presentation on Storm's website.

2017 2018 Alliance Pipeline(1)

51 Mmcf/d Chicago price Alliance Pipeline(1)

55 Mmcf/d Chicago price 5 Mmcf/d ATP price 5 Mmcf/d ATP price Spectra T-north

16 Mmcf/d BC Stn 2 price Spectra T-north

29 Mmcf/d BC Stn 2 price Spectra T-north & TCPL

13 Mmcf/d AECO price

(1) Interruptible capacity on the Alliance Pipeline adds up to 25% of contracted capacity.

ORGANIZATIONAL UPDATE

On November 15, 2016, the pending retirements of Mr. Donald McLean, Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. John Devlin, Vice President, Finance, were announced. Both are planning to retire in mid-2017. Successors joined Storm in late 2016 and will be announced when 2017 first quarter results are released on May 15, 2017.

OUTLOOK

Production in the first quarter of 2017 is forecast to be 16,000 to 17,000 Boe per day (January and February averaged 16,500 Boe per day based on field estimates). Capital investment in the first quarter is expected to be approximately $30.0 million and will include drilling six horizontal wells, completing four horizontal wells and $8.0 million for pipelines plus a second fuel gas conditioning unit at Umbach (back-up to avoid downtime associated with equipment failures).

Guidance for 2017 is largely unchanged from what was previously provided except for updating commodity prices.

2017 Guidance

Initial Guidance

September 7, 2016 Updated

November 15, 2016 Updated

March 2, 2017 Chicago natural gas (US$/Mmbtu) $3.00 $3.00 $3.00(1 ) AECO natural gas (Cdn$/GJ) $2.65 $2.65 $2.50(1 ) BC Stn 2 natural gas (Cdn$/GJ) $2.25 $2.20 $2.00(1 ) Edmonton light oil (Cdn$/bbl) $55 $55 $59(1 ) Estimated average operating costs ($/Boe) $5.50 - $5.75 $5.50 - $5.75 $5.50 - $6.00 Estimated average royalty rate (% production revenue before hedging) 9% - 11 % 9% - 11 % 9% - 11 % Estimated operations capital ($ million) (excluding acquisitions & dispositions) $75.0 - $80.0 $75.0 - $80.0 $75.0 - $80.0 Estimated cash G&A - $ million $5.3 $5.3 $5.3 - $/Boe $0.85 $0.85 $0.85 Forecast fourth quarter production (Boe/d) 18,000 - 20,000 18,000 - 20,000 18,000 - 20,000 % condensate and NGL 17 % 17 % 17 % Forecast annual production (Boe/d) 16,500 - 18,000 16,500 - 18,000 16,500 - 18,000 % condensate and NGL 17 % 17 % 17 % Umbach horizontal wells drilled 12 gross (12.0 net ) 12 gross (12.0 net ) 12 gross (12.0 net ) Umbach horizontal wells completed 13 gross (13.0 net ) 14 gross (14.0 net ) 14 gross (14.0 net ) Umbach horizontal wells connected 15 gross (15.0 net ) 15 gross (15.0 net ) 15 gross (15.0 net )

(1) Assumed commodity prices are approximately equal to realized prices to date and the current forward strip.

2017 Guidance History





Chicago

(US$/mmbtu)

BC

Station 2

(Cdn$/GJ)



AECO

(Cdn$/GJ) Estimated

Operations

Capital

($ million) Forecast

Fourth Quarter

Production

(Boe/d)

Forecast Annual

Production

(Boe/d) September 7, 2016 $3.00 $2.25 $2.65 $75.0 - $80.0 18,000 - 20,000 16,500 - 18,000 November 15, 2016 $3.00 $2.20 $2.65 $75.0 - $80.0 18,000 - 20,000 16,500 - 18,000 March 2, 2017 $3.00 $2.00 $2.50 $75.0 - $80.0 18,000 - 20,000 16,500 - 18,000

Capital investment in 2017 will be directed entirely to Umbach and will include $55.0 million for drilling and completions plus $21.0 million for infrastructure (pipelines, wellsite equipping, facilities). Approximately 55% will be invested in the first half of 2017. A cost of $4.2 million is assumed for drilling and completing a horizontal well at Umbach, an increase of 8% from the 2016 actual cost. There is flexibility in the capital program and investment may be adjusted up or down depending on commodity prices and funds flow which will affect forecast production. Commodity price hedges will partially mitigate potential declines in pricing.

Storm's infrastructure plan at Umbach will support growth to 27,000 Boe per day which is approximately double average production in the fourth quarter of 2016. Depending on natural gas pricing and funds flow, preliminary planning would see this achieved in the second half of 2018.

An effort has been made to diversify natural gas sales which will mitigate the effect of the recent widening of price differentials with US markets. Approximately 84% of forecast natural gas production in 2017 is covered by firm transportation agreements with 60% to be sold at Chicago, 18% at BC Station 2 and 6% at Alliance Transfer Point ("ATP"). The remainder will be sold at BC Station 2 and/or Chicago using interruptible pipeline capacity. For January 2017, approximately 66% of production was sold at Chicago, 27% at BC Station 2 and 7% at ATP.

The outlook for natural gas prices remains positive as a result of a tighter supply/demand balance in the United States. Data from the Energy Information Administration ("EIA") shows that 2016 production declined by 1.6 Bcf per day while 2016 demand increased by 0.5 Bcf per day, a year-over-year deficit of 2.1 Bcf per day. Based on the EIA Short Term Energy Outlook February 2017, exports are forecast to increase a further 1.3 Bcf per day in 2017 (primarily LNG and Mexico) which increases the deficit to 3.4 Bcf per day if production doesn't decline any further. Over the last five years, almost all of the growth in US production has come from the Marcellus/Utica region and increasing production to meet higher demand will require higher natural gas prices as many producers in the Marcellus/Utica have higher cost structures and receive lower prices after pipeline tariffs are deducted. Longer term, the outlook is increasingly bullish with demand continuing to increase as a result of five LNG export facilities currently operating or under construction on the US Gulf Coast, plus US pipeline capacity to Mexico is expected to increase by more than 6 Bcf per day by the end of 2018 from six new pipelines.

Western Canadian natural gas prices relative to US markets have weakened with the NYMEX - AECO price differential widening to -US$1.08 per Mmbtu in January 2017 from -US$0.56 per Mmbtu in January 2016. This is the result of production growth exceeding demand growth which has mostly been from the Alberta oilsands as export pipelines to the US are fully contracted and eastern Canada demand has been flat to declining. Storm's exposure to Western Canadian pricing is primarily at BC Station 2 where prices can be volatile because it's a smaller market in terms of trading volumes, especially if there are outages or restrictions on the TCPL system which causes more natural gas to be directed to BC Station 2 (more than 50% of NE BC production is directed onto TCPL to AECO). Price volatility will be mitigated by using interruptible capacity to maximize sales onto the Alliance Pipeline, hedging the AECO - BC Station 2 price differential and by reducing production growth if the price is too low to generate an acceptable rate of return.

Storm is still in the early stages of delineating the large and high quality resource in the Montney formation at Umbach. The relatively shallow depth results in a lower cost to drill and complete horizontal wells (12 days to drill and case a well) while liquids recovery increases revenue (36% of revenue in 2016 was from condensate and NGL). With 154 net sections, there remains room for significant future growth with producing horizontal wells on only 7% of the lands (10 net sections) and proved plus probable reserves assigned on only 21% of the lands (33 net sections). Most of this land position is expected to be economically exploitable given results from Storm's wells and encouraging results achieved by other operators on adjacent lands.

With multiple years of drilling inventory in the Montney at Umbach, the focus continues to be on increasing net asset value per share by converting resource into per-share growth in production and funds flow. At current forward strip commodity prices, annual average and fourth quarter production is forecast to increase by more than 30% in 2017 and the preliminary plan is for a further 25% to 35% increase in 2018. Reducing costs is also important (in all price environments) and further improvement is expected in 2017 as operating costs decline from the new processing arrangement with Spectra while the cost of adding PDP reserves will decline by drilling longer horizontal wells to increase rates and reserves.

In closing, I would like to thank Storm's employees for their considerable efforts in 2016 which resulted in record levels of production, continuing improvements in capital efficiency and a further reduction in controllable cash costs. In addition, I would like to thank Storm's Board of Directors whose advice, guidance and support continue to be invaluable.

Respectfully,

Brian Lavergne, President and Chief Executive Officer

March 2, 2017

RESERVES AT DECEMBER 31, 2016

Storm's year-end reserve evaluation effective December 31, 2016 was prepared by InSite Petroleum Consultants Ltd. ("InSite") in a report dated of February 24, 2017. InSite has evaluated all of Storm's natural gas and NGL reserves. The InSite price forecast at December 31, 2016 was used to determine estimates of net present value ("NPV"). Storm's Reserves Committee, which is made up of independent and appropriately qualified directors, has reviewed and approved the evaluation prepared by InSite, and the report of the Reserves Committee has been accepted by the Company's Board of Directors.

Reserves included herein are stated on a company gross basis (working interest before deduction of royalties without including any royalty interests) unless noted otherwise. All reserves information has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"). In addition to the information disclosed in this report, more detailed information will be included in Storm's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2016 (the "AIF").

Summary

Reserve additions in 2016 replaced 195% of production for proved developed producing ("PDP"), 175% for total proved ("1P") and 172% for total proved plus probable ("2P").

2P reserves include 529 Bcf of natural gas and 16 Mmbbl of NGL at year-end 2016. The NGL component includes 60% condensate (9.6 Mmbbl), 24% butane (3.8 Mmbbl) and 16% propane (2.6 Mmbbl).

The all-in finding, development, and acquisition ("FD&A") cost(1) to add reserves was $6.89 per Boe for PDP, $4.97 per Boe for 1P and $5.48 per Boe for 2P.

Technical revisions were primarily due to horizontal well performance exceeding the InSite forecast from the previous year which increased PDP reserves by 1,392 Mboe (7%), 1P reserves by 3,319 Mboe (5%) and 2P reserves by 3,419 Mboe (3%).

Breaking down 2P reserves by area, 96.3% is at Umbach, 3.3% is at the HRB and 0.4% is at Grande Prairie.

Future development costs ("FDC") were $412.8 million on a 1P basis and $524.0 million on a 2P basis and are fully financeable from forecast revenue and production within five years which complies with the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation ("COGE") Handbook.

At Umbach, the 100% working interest lands were assigned 61 net 2P horizontal drilling locations at an average of 4.9 Bcf gross raw gas (last year was 66 net 2P locations with 4.7 Bcf gross raw gas). On the 60% working interest lands, 20.4 net 2P horizontal drilling locations were assigned an average of 3.7 Bcf gross raw gas (unchanged from last year).

For the wells drilled in 2016 at Umbach, ultimate 2P recovery is forecast to average 5.6 Bcf gross raw gas.

At Umbach, 2P reserves were recognized in the upper Montney only on 21% or 32.6 net sections of Storm's 154 net sections in the area (an increase of 2.2 net sections from last year). DPIIP averages 48 Bcf gross raw gas per section in the upper Montney (total net DPIIP 1.6 Tcf on 32.6 net sections). Forecast recovery of DPIIP totals 36% for 2P reserves.

Umbach 2P FDC includes $53.0 million net for future infrastructure expansion (last year was $31.0 million net for future infrastructure expansion).

The estimated cost to drill and complete a future Montney horizontal well at Umbach was unchanged year over year at approximately $4.5 million (actual cost in 2016 was $3.9 million).

(1) The all-in calculation reflects the result of Storm's entire capital investment program as it takes into account the effect of acquisitions, dispositions and revisions, as well as the change in FDC.

INFORMATION REGARDING DISCLOSURE ON OIL AND GAS RESERVES AND RESOURCES

All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified. Where applicable, natural gas has been converted to barrels of oil equivalent ("Boe") based on 6 Mcf:1 Boe. The Boe rate is based on an energy equivalent conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not recognize a value equivalent at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different than the energy equivalency of the 6:1 conversion ratio, utilizing the 6:1 conversion ratio may be misleading as an indication of value. Production volumes and revenues are reported on a company gross basis, before deduction of Crown and other royalties, unless otherwise stated. Unless otherwise specified, all reserves volumes are based on "company gross reserves" using forecast prices and costs. The oil and gas reserves statement for the year ended December 31, 2016, which will include complete disclosure of oil and gas reserves and other information in accordance with NI 51-101, will be contained within the AIF which will be available on SEDAR.

References to estimates of oil and gas classified as DPIIP are not, and should not be confused with, oil and gas reserves.

Gross Company Interest Reserves as at December 31, 2016

(Before deduction of royalties payable, not including royalties receivable)

Sales Gas

(Mmcf) NGL

(Mbbls) 6:1 Oil Equivalent (Mboe) Proved producing 128,363 4,001 25,395 Proved non-producing 6,175 194 1,223 Total proved developed 134,538 4,195 26,618 Proved undeveloped 255,980 7,815 50,479 Total proved 390,518 12,011 77,097 Probable additional 138,591 3,997 27,095 Total proved plus probable 529,109 16,007 104,192

Numbers in this table may not add due to rounding.

Gross Company Reserve Reconciliation for 2016

(Gross company interest reserves before deduction of royalties payable)

6:1 Oil Equivalent (Mboe) Proved

Developed

Producing

Total

Proved



Probable

Proved plus

Probable December 31, 2015 - opening balance 20,810 73,434 27,288 100,722 Acquisitions - - - - Discoveries - - - - Extensions 8,032 5,182 (292 ) 4,890 Category transfer - - - - Dispositions - - - - Technical revisions 1,392 3,319 100 3,419 Economic factors - - - - Production (4,838 ) (4,838 ) - (4,838 ) December 31, 2016 - closing balance 25,395 77,097 27,096 104,192

Numbers in this table may not add due to rounding.

Reserve Life Index ("RLI") Using Fourth Quarter Production

(years) 2016 2015 2014 PDP 5.2 5.3 3.6 1P 15.9 18.8 15.9 2P 21.4 25.7 23.5

The 1P and 2P RLI declined as a result of fewer step-out wells being drilled which limited additions to reserves and due to fourth quarter 2016 production increasing by 24% from fourth quarter 2015.

Future Development Costs ("FDC")

Proved

($M) Proved Plus

Probable

($M) 2017 68,700 82,350 2018 125,613 161,058 2019 151,763 170,584 2020 66,697 97,154 2021 - 12,827 Remainder - - Total FDC - undiscounted 412,773 523,972 Total FDC - discounted at 10% 347,044 435,644 Umbach $ 400.4 million $ 495.1 million HRB $ 12.3 million $ 28.9 million

Note: InSite escalates capital costs at 2% per year after 2017.

Numbers in this table may not add due to rounding.

All-In Finding, Development and Acquisition Costs ("FD&A")

(including acquisitions, dispositions and revisions)

Proved Developed Producing FD&A Cost (All-In) 2016 2015 2014 3 Year Total Net capital investment (000s) $ 64,938 $ 71,509 $ 194,555 $ 331,002 Total capital $ 64,938 $ 71,509 $ 194,555 $ 331,002 Total reserve additions (Mboe) 9,424 10,956 8,456 28,836 All-in PDP FD&A cost (per Boe) $ 6.89 $ 6.53 $ 23.01 $ 11.48 Total Proved FD&A Cost (All-In) 2016 2015 2014 3 Year Total Net capital investment (000s) $ 64,938 $ 71,509 $ 194,555 $ 331,002 Change in FDC (000s) (22,669 ) (12,275 ) 288,242 253,298 Total capital including change in FDC (000s) $ 42,269 $ 59,234 $ 482,797 $ 584,300 Total reserve additions (Mboe) 8,501 17,517 41,334 67,352 All-in 1P FD&A cost (per Boe) $ 4.97 $ 3.38 $ 11.68 $ 8.68 Total Proved Plus Probable FD&A Cost (All-In) 2016 2015 2014 3 Year Total Net capital investment (000s) $ 64,938 $ 71,509 $ 194,555 $ 331,002 Change in FDC (000s) (19,395 ) (63,288 ) 287,686 205,003 Total capital including change in FDC (000s) $ 45,543 $ 8,221 $ 482,241 $ 536,005 Total reserve additions (Mboe) 8,308 16,332 50,030 74,670 All-In 2P FD&A cost (per Boe) $ 5.48 $ 0.50 $ 9.64 $ 7.18

NI 51-101 Finding and Development Costs ("F&D")

(excluding acquisitions, dispositions and revisions)

Total Proved F&D Cost 2016 2015 2014 3 Year Total Capital expenditures excluding acquisitions and dispositions (000s) $ 64,938 $ 95,099 $ 106,604 $ 266,641 Change in FDC (000s) (22,669 ) 18,604 288,242 284,177 Total capital including change in FDC (000s) $ 42,269 $ 113,703 $ 394,846 $ 550,818 Reserve additions excluding acquisitions, dispositions, and revisions (Mboe) 5,182 14,950 38,707 58,863 1P F&D cost (per Boe) $ 8.16 $ 7.61 $ 10.20 $ 9.36 Total Proved Plus Probable F&D Cost 2016 2015 2014 3 Year Total Capital expenditures excluding acquisitions and dispositions (000s) $ 64,938 $ 95,099 $ 106,604 $ 266,641 Change in FDC (000s) (19,395 ) 30,717 287,686 299,008 Total capital including change in FDC (000s) $ 45,543 $ 125,816 $ 394,290 $ 565,649 Reserve additions excluding acquisitions, dispositions, and revisions (Mboe) 4,890 19,457 45,001 69,371 2P F&D cost (per Boe) $ 9.31 $ 6.47 $ 8.76 $ 8.15

Net Present Value Summary (before tax) as at December 31, 2016

Benchmark oil and NGL prices used are adjusted for quality of oil or NGL produced and for transportation costs. The calculated NPV include a deduction for estimated future well abandonment costs. The NPV disclosed does not represent fair market value of reserves.

(000s) Undiscounted Discounted

at 5% Discounted

at 10% Discounted

at 15% Discounted

at 20% Proved producing 486,861 383,254 316,836 271,495 238,896 Proved non-producing 21,559 16,257 12,978 10,806 9,285 Total proved developed 508,420 399,511 329,814 282,301 248,181 Proved undeveloped 660,527 416,812 270,511 177,437 115,375 Total proved 1,168,947 816,323 600,324 459,738 363,556 Probable additional 511,202 272,727 157,811 96,661 61,309 Total proved plus probable 1,680,149 1,089,050 758,135 556,398 424,865

Numbers in this table may not add due to rounding.

Net Present Value Summary (after tax) as at December 31, 2016

Benchmark oil and NGL prices used are adjusted for quality of oil or NGL produced and for transportation costs. The calculated NPV each include a deduction for estimated future well abandonment costs. The NPV disclosed does not represent fair market value of reserves.

(000s) Undiscounted Discounted

at 5% Discounted

at 10% Discounted

at 15% Discounted

at 20% Proved producing 478,916 379,518 315,007 270,567 238,410 Proved non-producing 15,916 13,256 11,326 9,870 8,741 Total proved developed 494,832 392,774 326,333 280,437 247,151 Proved undeveloped 487,961 303,815 192,667 121,593 73,984 Total proved 982,794 696,588 519,001 402,030 321,134 Probable additional 378,529 199,417 112,882 66,808 40,221 Total proved plus probable 1,361,323 896,005 631,883 468,838 361,355

Numbers in this table may not add due to rounding.

InSite Escalating Price Forecast as at December 31, 2016

WTI

Crude Oil

(US$/Bbl) Edmonton Par

Crude Oil

(Cdn$/Bbl) Henry Hub

Natural Gas

(US$/Mmbtu) AECO

Natural Gas

(Cdn$/Mmbtu) 2017 55.00 68.33 3.50 3.47 2018 60.00 72.32 3.50 3.42 2019 65.00 76.05 3.75 3.59 2020 70.00 79.54 3.90 3.93 2021 75.00 82.82 4.10 4.01

