StoryCloud Announces Start of Subscription Video Streaming Services for Phillips Legal Services

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - StoryCloud, the leading provider of real time video and content deposition services for litigation, has launched its "all-you-can-eat" legal video deposition subscription service. The StoryCloud platform is easy to set up and records and streams live video depositions to the cloud, making the content immediately available the moment the deposition is complete, all while maintaining quality video and audio.

"StoryCloud is thrilled to be offering a fantastic value model to court reporting companies and firms throughout the US seeking to utilize video depositions to its maximum capacity when traditionally high costs of video deterred consistent use," said Ken Kalb, CEO and co-founder. "We are democratizing the use of video depositions for all cases -- big or small."

Sacramento based Phillips Legal Services Court Reporting founder Tom Lange is among StoryCloud's first clients who have signed on to this subscription service of video depositions. "StoryCloud's amazing platform and service is unobtrusive and produces amazing video at a fraction of traditional videography costs. I can't promote StoryCloud strongly enough. It was an easy decision to sign onboard."

Founded in 2014, StoryCloud has developed an industry leading content publishing platform with security, encryption and permissions. With 3 patents issued and 9 patents pending, the platform is ideally suited for any litigation practices that require ease of use, search and content management for video depositions. Ultimately, the service is provided at a fraction of the current video deposition costs, enabling attorneys to use video in the majority of cases for better and more efficient litigation.

"We are delighted to introduce the new subscription model to encourage the legal industry to utilize our technology and services to better serve their clients and cases," said Ken Kalb. "The mission is to democratize the video deposition industry to scale so that any case can utilize video, regardless of budget or size."

About StoryCloud

StoryCloud is the leading provider of video deposition services for litigators. The platform streams secure and encrypted content to the cloud making it immediately available to any credentialed participant at a fraction of the current cost. With three patents issued and a dozen more pending, the company provides easy to use video depositions with and without on site videographers.

For more information, please visit StoryCloud at www.storycloud.com.

About Phillips Legal Services

Phillips Legal Services, located in Sacramento, California, provides court reporting, videographer services, video conferencing, records subpoenas, online repositories, and statewide scheduling. The company services practices through Northern California, including Sacramento, Oakland, and the San Francisco/Bay Area. For more information, please visit Phillips Legal Services at http://www.phillipsdepo.com.