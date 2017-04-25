StoryCloud Introduces Nationwide Inexpensive Video Deposition Services at Mass Torts Made Perfect (MTMP)

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - StoryCloud, the leading provider of affordable, nationwide video deposition services, is delighted to attend Mass Torts Made Perfect 2017 and announce fixed cost pricing. The company's patented real time streaming deposition product is gaining rapid adoption with litigators throughout the US.

"This is exactly what mass tort litigators need when deposing witnesses," said Ken Kalb, CEO of StoryCloud. "At a fixed cost of approximately $300 for a half-day video deposition, which also includes an on-site videographer, attorneys can utilize video as a tool to impeach witnesses, accelerate settlements, and if necessary, be completely prepared for trial," he continued.

The technology saves the content and then streams it to the cloud in real time, making it immediately available after the deposition to any credentialed member of the legal support team. Attorneys don't have to wait days or weeks to assess the viability of their cases or the credibility of the witness.

"Before StoryCloud, video depositions were used sparingly and only when the size of the case warranted," said Ken. "Our platform provides nationwide scalability and consistency at an extremely affordable price."

About StoryCloud

StoryCloud is the leading provider of affordable, nationwide video deposition services for litigators. The platform streams secure and encrypted content to the cloud making it immediately available to any credentialed participant at a fraction of the current cost. With three patents issued and nine more pending, the company provides a complete platform for legal video recording and content management. For more information, visit us at Mass Torts Made Perfect Foyer Booth #11 or online at www.storycloud.co