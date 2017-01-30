StoryCloud releases a revolutionary video deposition platform with on-site and off-site videographers

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - StoryCloud, the leading provider of video deposition services, today announced at Legaltech New York 2017, the release of its secure streaming video product for attorneys who do litigation. Using proprietary and patented technology, the platform enables high quality and secure video content to be recorded with and without an on-site videographer.

"This is exactly what the $10 billion a year litigation support service market needs," said Ken Kalb, CEO of StoryCloud. The technology records and streams simultaneously while software in the cloud monitors and controls picture quality and sound. The StoryCloud platform brings economies of scale to a traditionally analog world reducing the price by more than half while making it remarkably easy to use and operate.

"Video depositions shouldn't be the exclusive province of wealthy clients and their attorneys," said Ken Kalb. Today, video depositions are used sparingly and only when the size of the case warrants.

"We're democratizing the video deposition market making it affordable for plaintiff attorneys and their clients so that they can put their best foot forward, regardless of cost," Kalb continued.

About StoryCloud

StoryCloud is the leading provider of video deposition services for attorneys who litigate. The platform streams secure and encrypted content to the cloud making it immediately available to any credentialed participant at a fraction of the current cost. Moreover, with three recently issued patents and nine more pending, StoryCloud uses its proprietary technology to enhance the video and voice quality remotely from the cloud. Attorneys can now use a remarkably easy video deposition service with and without on site videographers. For more information, visit us at Legaltech NY Booth #128 or online at www.storycloud.co