Strad Energy Services Completes Acquisition in Canada's Most Active Oil and Gas Region

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 22, 2017) - Strad Energy Services Ltd. ("Strad" or the "Company") (TSX:SDY) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of two private companies based in Fort St. John, British Columbia. The surface rental equipment and personnel of these two private companies will immediately be combined with Strad, which operates one of the newest, largest and most diverse fleets of rental equipment in the Deep Basin from key locations in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek and Grande Prairie. The Acquisition continues to create a stronger, more diverse rental platform for Strad to better service customers focused in the Montney and Duvernay plays of North East British Columbia and North West Alberta.

Consideration for the Acquisition consisted of 561,798 class A common shares of Strad ("Strad Shares") and $1.75 million in cash at closing, representing a total transaction value of approximately $2.75 million, based on the 20 day weighted average trading price of Strad Shares on the TSX immediately preceding the date hereof.

