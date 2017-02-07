Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces Closing of Bought Deal Financing

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 7, 2017) -

Strad Energy Services Ltd. ("Strad") (TSX:SDY) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal financing with a syndicate of underwriters led by Raymond James Ltd. and including Paradigm Capital Inc., Peters and Co. Limited, HSBC Securities (Canada) Inc. and Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters"). A total of 8,928,572 class A shares of Strad ("Common Shares"), including 1,164,596 Common Shares issued pursuant to the exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters, were issued at a price of $1.68 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately $15 million.

Strad is a North American energy services company that provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas and energy infrastructure sectors. Strad focuses on providing complete customer solutions in Canada and the United States.