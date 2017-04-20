Strada Education Network CEO Bill Hansen Joins National Urban League Board

INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - William D. Hansen, president and CEO of Strada Education Network℠, has been elected to the board of trustees of the National Urban League, the oldest and largest community-based organization dedicated to economic empowerment to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities.

Hansen has more than 30 years of experience in education policy at the K-12 and postsecondary levels, based on his service in government, as well as in the corporate and nonprofit sectors.

"I share the National Urban League's commitment to promoting equity in educational opportunities and attainment levels for all students," Hansen said. "I look forward to working with National Urban League leadership to help the organization advance one of its key programmatic goals: ensuring that every American child is ready for college, work and life."

"Strada Education has been a key partner in the National Urban League's goal of educational equity, and Bill Hansen has been an inspirational and passionate leader in that endeavor," National Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial said. "We are thrilled that Mr. Hansen has joined our board of trustees and we look forward to his valuable input."

Strada Education, then known as USA Funds®, partnered with the National Urban League in October 2015 to host a national higher education summit. The summit convened governors, mayors, leaders in higher education, community-based organizations, youth- and adult-serving agencies, and employers to explore improved higher education outcomes for populations typically underrepresented in and underserved by postsecondary education.

In addition, Strada Education has awarded funding support to the National Urban League's Project Ready STEM academic and youth leadership model, which provides academic enrichment activities to help students in grades 6-12 meet achievement standards, and exposes them to hands-on science activities and STEM careers. Strada Education also has provided support to the National Urban League's annual Youth Summit.

Strada Education Network, formerly USA Funds, is a nonprofit organization that takes a fresh approach to improving the college-to-career pathway. Through a unique combination of strategic philanthropy, research and insights, and innovative solutions, Strada Education Network advances Completion With a Purpose®, building a more purposeful path for America's students to rewarding careers and fulfilling lives. Learn more at StradaEducation.org.

