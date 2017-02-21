Strands Flooring and Paint Upgraded Big With Cloud-Based LED Sign From CR Signs, Inc.

Strands Flooring and Paint have a lot to advertise when it comes to providing the best flooring, paint, and other great services, so they upgraded their business sign to feature a cloud-based full color LED message sign from CR Signs, Inc.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Strands Flooring and Paint is a family owned and operated business in Marshalltown, IA that sells a full line of decorating products from Pittsburgh paints & stains, Benjamin Moore paint, Mohawk carpet and hard surface floor coverings, to window treatments, fabrics, wallpaper, and custom decorating services. A lot of services that deserve to be advertised everyday to a community they love to serve. To accomplish this, CR Signs, Inc. provided a solution to rebrand and build an entire new business sign featuring a cloud-based full color LED message sign.

CR Signs, Inc., a local sign company in Cedar Rapids, IA, proposed a whole new business sign outfitted with an innovative full color LED display built by California-based manufacturer, Vantage LED. It included cloud-based software by SM Infinity which allows the client to access the LED sign securely from any Internet-connected device, like a PC, Mac, or tablet.

Strand's favorite feature was the online access to professional designers. Using a simple form within the software, they can tell the designers the desired message, colors they like, and other comments to request tailored-made dynamic content specific for their business and their size of LED sign.

CR Signs, Inc. installed the new business LED sign onto the existing pole.

Carter Strand, owner of Stand's Flooring, stated, "Aaron and his crew, Shawn and Josh, have been a pleasure to work with, and they are very focused on quality work. I have received a lot of great comments about them from our employees. I'm very happy that I chose CR Signs, Inc. over their competitors. Along with the quality products they've provided, they are evidence that I made the right choice."

Strand's also has a thriving commercial business, selling specialty paints and coatings to local contractors and industries around the world. Carter Strand, N.A.C.E. certified inspector, has inspected many marine paint projects for the federal government.

Strand added, "We are proud to have been voted Best-of-the-Best."

With their new sign and dynamic full color LED message center, Strand's advertising will be 'best of the best' to promote their services, boost their sales, and connect even more with their hometown community.

About CR Signs, Inc.:

Since 2012, from Pylons to Post & Panels, Wall Signs to Window Graphics...we provide the Cedar Rapids Area, Iowa and throughout the Midwest with economical solutions for all your signage needs. Our talented and experienced sign staff have over 50 years of creating cost effective signage for local and regional businesses.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/16/11G130571/Images/Strands-50cafb065d978b68bdf656d80da5b3db.jpg