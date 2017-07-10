Strata Minerals Inc. Takes Gold Focus and Changes Name to Revival Gold Inc., Symbol to "RVG"

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Strata Minerals Inc. (NEX:SMP.H) (the "Company") has completed its previously announced name change from Strata Minerals Inc. to Revival Gold Inc. In connection with the name change, the trading symbol for the Company's common shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange will be changed from "SMP.H" to "RVG" effective at the opening on Monday, July 10th 2017.

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected and do not need to be exchanged.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold Inc. (previously Strata Minerals Inc.) is a growth focused gold exploration and development company. The Company holds rights to a 100% interest in the Arnett Creek Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

In addition to its interests in Arnett Creek, the Company is pursuing other gold exploration and development opportunities and holds a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain phosphate project located in Uintah County, Utah.

Additional disclosure of the Company's financial statements, technical reports, material change reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at www.revival-gold.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information, please visit www.revival-gold.com.

Cautionary Statement

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward- looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results relating to, among other things, the relevance and reliability of the resource estimates in the PAH Reports, results of exploration, project development, reclamation and capital costs of the Company's mineral properties, and the Company's financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: the resource estimates in the PAH Reports may not be accurate, valid or complete; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the activities of the Company; and other matters discussed in this news release. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.