Stratabound Announces Agreement on Terms for a Potential Acquisition

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (the "Company" or "Stratabound") (TSX VENTURE: SB) is pleased to announce that it has agreed on terms with a third party with respect to a potential significant acquisition (the "Potential Acquisition"). In order to finance the Potential Acquisition and provide working capital, the Company anticipates that it will complete a debt financing and an equity offering concurrently with the Potential Acquisition.

The Company has completed technical due diligence in respect of the Potential Acquisition, and plans to complete legal and environmental due diligence in the coming weeks. At that point, the definitive documentation will be completed.

Completion of the Potential Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions including completion and execution of all definitive documentation, completion of the debt financing and the equity offering, approval of the board of directors of Stratabound, and receipt of all regulatory and other third party approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company will provide a further update regarding the Potential Acquisition when the debt financing has been arranged, or if a definitive agreement is not reached.

Stratabound has retained Talex Commodities Ltd. as its financing agent.

About Stratabound Minerals Corp.

Stratabound is a public company currently focused on evaluating resource acquisition opportunities to find a "keystone" project for the Company. The Company is evaluating producing or advanced stage development stage mineral resource opportunities principally in the Americas.

