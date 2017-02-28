Strateco's Litigation Against the Government of Quebec: the Trial has Concluded

BOUCHERVILLE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - The trial held in connection with the lawsuit of Strateco Resources Inc. ("Strateco") against the Attorney General of Quebec, on behalf of the Government of Quebec and the Minister of the Environment, has concluded. The trial was held from January 9 to February 24, 2017, and was presided over by the Honourable Denis Jacques, J.C.S. Strateco's President and Chief Executive Officer, Guy Hébert, is very satisfied with how the hearings unfolded. A decision can normally be expected within six months. Strateco is claiming $182,684,575 for the loss of its investment in the Matoush uranium project, and an additional $10 million in punitive damages.