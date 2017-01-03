Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Appoints Richard Robertson to President of MV Technologies and COO of SEER

Current SYBRO Global Director to Oversee All Business Units to Ensure Continued Growth

GOLDEN, CO--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (SEER) ( OTCQB : SENR), a provider of environmental, renewable fuels and industrial waste stream management services, has appointed Richard Robertson to President of MV Technologies and Chief Operating Officer of SEER.

Richard Robertson is a global management, sales, and manufacturing executive who has led profitable global expansions for manufacturers of engineering intensive, commercial and industrial products. He has launched 11 new companies and manufacturing centers to penetrate key global markets, including China, India, the Middle East and Latin America.

Prior to joining SEER, Mr. Robertson was a director with SYBRO Global, a business strategy firm focused on the clean-tech industry. From 2005 to 2012 he served as Vice President, International Division, for Greenheck Fan Corporation, a market leading supplier of air movement and control technology for buildings, infrastructure, oil and gas, and other industrial applications. There he developed and implemented the strategic plan that transformed the U.S. market leader into a global competitor, covering more than 60 countries on six continents.

Mr. Robertson has also held key positions at AAF-McQuay (now Daikin), York International (now Johnson Controls), and Honeywell. He holds an Executive MBA from Rutgers University, a Bachelors of Environmental Design and B.S. Business Administration, both from the University of Colorado, Boulder and is an accredited LEED Green Associate.

"With his extensive resume, Richard will focus his expertise on driving profitable growth, improving operational efficiency, and positioning the company for international expansion, while delivering high-quality executive leadership to SEER and our MV Technologies subsidiary," said SEER's Chairman & CEO, John Combs. "As we continue to expand our business, it was important to find the right person to drive sales growth, cost savings, and operational excellence. Richard's proven track record of preparing and guiding companies toward profitable growth, global expansion, and penetrating new markets made him the ideal choice."

"I am honored to lead the team at SEER and MV Technologies," said Mr. Robertson. "SEER is supplying vital technologies and services to its clients and is well positioned for rapid expansion in an attractive growth sector of the economy. By focusing on customer needs and opportunities, leveraging existing strengths and continuing to develop new offerings, I am confident that SEER will provide outstanding value for its customers and shareholders in 2017 and beyond."

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (SEER) ( OTCQB : SENR), identifies, secures, and commercializes patented and proprietary environmental clean technologies in several multibillion dollar sectors (including oil & gas, renewable fuels, and all types of waste management, both solid and gaseous) for the purpose of either destroying/minimizing hazardous waste streams more safely and at lower cost than any competitive alternative, and/or processing the waste for use as a renewable fuel for the benefit of the customers and the environment. SEER has four wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: REGS, LLC; Tactical Cleaning Company, LLC; MV Technologies, LLC and SEER Environmental Materials, LLC; and two majority-owned subsidiaries: Paragon Waste Solutions, LLC; and ReaCH4biogas ("Reach"). For more information about the Company visit: www.seer-corp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of various provisions of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, commonly identified by such terms as "believes," "looking ahead," "anticipates," "estimates," and other terms with similar meaning. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements should not be construed as fact. Statements in this press release regarding future performance or fiscal projections, the cost effectiveness, impact and ability of the Company's products to handle the future needs of customers are forward-looking statements. The information contained in such statements is beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict what factors would cause results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. All forward-looking statements in the press release are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions.