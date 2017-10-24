Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources to Host Third Quarter 2017 Conference Call on Monday, November 13, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. ET

GOLDEN, CO--(Marketwired - October 24, 2017) - Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (SEER) ( OTCQB : SENR), a provider of environmental technologies, renewable fuels and industrial waste stream management services, will hold a conference call on Monday, November 13, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources CEO John Combs, CFO Heidi Anderson and COO Richard Robertson will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, November 13, 2017

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-852-6576

International dial-in number: 1-719-325-4758

Conference ID: 8418169

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=126905 and via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.seer-corp.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through January 13, 2018.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 8418169