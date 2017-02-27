SulfAx™ System Deployed at Fortune 500 Beverage Company Production Facility in California

GOLDEN, CO--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (SEER) ( OTCQB : SENR), a provider of environmental, renewable fuels and industrial waste stream management services, has announced its wholly owned subsidiary, MV Technologies, has secured $1.4 million in purchase orders for its next generation hydrogen sulfide removal system, the SulfAx™ System. Since the third quarter of 2016, when SEER entered into an exclusive distributorship with the European-based media company, Axens North America, five systems have been sold by MV in landfill, municipal waste water treatment, and food and beverage industries, including a Fortune 500 beverage company production facility in California.

Introduced last year, the proprietary SulfAx™ System is designed to safely and cost-effectively eliminate hydrogen sulfide by optimizing a high-capacity granular media that is readily disposable as a non-hazardous material under California's stringent solid waste regulations. SulfAx™ Systems are for use in treating biogas streams from landfills to anaerobic digesters at farms, wastewater treatment facilities, and food & beverage processing operations. System sales generate both project revenue on the initial transaction as well as long-term, recurring revenue from proprietary media replacement.

Working with one of the nation's leading engineering and consulting firms, MV Technologies SulfAx™ System was selected by the Fortune 500 beverage company to eliminate hydrogen sulfide gas as part of waste water treatment upgrades at its California facility. MV's proprietary system provides up to double the H 2 S removal capacity of competitive systems. It also offers safer, easier, and more cost-effective replacement and disposal of spent media as a non-hazardous waste, enabling compliance with California's stringent solid waste disposal regulations.

"MV Technologies H 2 S removal solutions enable environmentally responsible companies in the multi-billion dollar U.S. biogas industry to meet stringent emissions requirements and treat biogas for beneficial end use," said Richard Robertson, president of MV Technologies. "The new and exclusive SulfAx™ System, combined with high-capacity granular iron oxide media, offers the ability to meet H 2 S outlet concentrations with greater ease of media replacement when compared with other systems, making it an ideal fit for food and beverage operations."

"This represents the fifth placement of our SulfAx™ System, validating the reliability and efficacy of this new product with a leading beverage company and its engineering consulting firm," said John Combs, SEER's CEO. "This success speaks to the increasing momentum of our full line of H 2 S Removal Systems. We continue to focus on increasing our presence in the food and beverage market, as we establish our value proposition and demonstrate our superior efficiencies and performance across multiple market segments," concluded Combs.

About MV Technologies

MV Technologies is an industry leader, specializing in air emissions and odor control solutions with a primary emphasis on dry scrubber hydrogen sulfide removal systems for a broad range of industrial applications. MV designs gas cleaning systems engineered to cost-effectively remove H 2 S and mercaptan-based compounds from landfill gas and digester biogas. MV's systems enable air emissions compliance; eliminate odor; minimize maintenance costs for downstream equipment; and help prepare gas utilization for renewable energy. For more information about MV Technologies visit: www.mvseer.com.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (SEER) ( OTCQB : SENR), identifies, secures, and commercializes patented and proprietary environmental clean technologies in several multibillion dollar sectors (including oil & gas, renewable fuels, and all types of waste management, both solid and gaseous) for the purpose of either destroying/minimizing hazardous waste streams more safely and at lower cost than any competitive alternative, and/or processing the waste for use as a renewable fuel for the benefit of the customers and the environment. SEER has four wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: REGS, LLC; Tactical Cleaning Company, LLC; MV Technologies, LLC and SEER Environmental Materials, LLC; and two majority-owned subsidiaries: Paragon Waste Solutions, LLC; and ReaCH4biogas ("Reach"). For more information about the Company visit: www.seer-corp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of various provisions of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, commonly identified by such terms as "believes," "looking ahead," "anticipates," "estimates," and other terms with similar meaning. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements should not be construed as fact. Statements in this press release regarding future performance or fiscal projections, the cost effectiveness, impact and ability of the Company's products to handle the future needs of customers are forward-looking statements. The information contained in such statements is beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict what factors would cause results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. All forward-looking statements in the press release are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions.