OdorFilter™ System Deployed at Asphalt Refinery & Emulsions Facility

GOLDEN, CO--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (SEER) ( OTCQB : SENR), a provider of environmental, renewable fuels and industrial waste stream management services, has announced its wholly owned subsidiary, MV Technologies, has secured a purchase order for its proprietary OdorFilter™ System to be deployed at a major asphalt refinery and emulsions facility located in Texas. The order has an initial value of $760,000 and the system is designed to improve environmental conditions while reducing operating costs. Additionally, the installation creates another ongoing source of annuity revenue for the Company through media replacement.

The order brings MV's total installed base of OdorFilter™ Systems to more than 20 across the U.S., treating odorous gas streams, removing H 2 S, mercaptans and other sulfur-based compounds at asphalt and petroleum refineries and terminals, food and beverage processing and waste water treatment lift stations. The system will serve as a critical component in the user's asphalt transfer and blending facility, helping them cost effectively control odors and comply with environmental, health, and safety regulations.

"This deployment demonstrates our ongoing success in providing cost-effective solutions for industrial odor sources across a wide variety of applications," said Richard Robertson, newly appointed President of MV Technologies. "The OdorFilter™ Systems are proven, extremely reliable solutions that are far superior and more economical when compared to using activated carbon alone for the removal of H 2 S, mercaptan, sulfur-based odors and visible blue/grey smoke. Based on this and other recent sales of our systems, MV is on track to achieve record annual sales and income for 2017. All of us at MV and the Company will continue to focus on continuing this success as we ramp up our world-wide marketing efforts," concluded Robertson.

"This order now represents over a dozen placements of OdorFilter™ Systems in asphalt and petroleum facilities, validating the flexibility and demand for MV's proprietary solutions," said John Combs, SEER's CEO. "According to the Freedonia Group, with U.S. demand for asphalt forecast to increase 3.3 percent annually to 26.8 million tons in 2019, and asphalt emulsions seeing the fastest growth in demand through 2019, we are continuing to focus sales efforts in this large potential market," concluded Combs.

About MV Technologies

MV Technologies is an industry leader, specializing in air emissions and odor control solutions with a primary emphasis on dry scrubber hydrogen sulfide removal systems for a broad range of industrial applications. MV designs gas cleaning systems engineered to cost-effectively remove H 2 S and mercaptan-based compounds from landfill gas and digester biogas. MV's systems enable air emissions compliance; eliminate odor; minimize maintenance costs for downstream equipment; and help prepare gas utilization for renewable energy. For more information about MV Technologies visit: www.mvseer.com.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (SEER) ( OTCQB : SENR), identifies, secures, and commercializes patented and proprietary environmental clean technologies in several multibillion dollar sectors (including oil & gas, renewable fuels, and all types of waste management, both solid and gaseous) for the purpose of either destroying/minimizing hazardous waste streams more safely and at lower cost than any competitive alternative, and/or processing the waste for use as a renewable fuel for the benefit of the customers and the environment. SEER has four wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: REGS, LLC; Tactical Cleaning Company, LLC; MV Technologies, LLC and SEER Environmental Materials, LLC; and two majority-owned subsidiaries: Paragon Waste Solutions, LLC; and ReaCH4biogas ("Reach"). For more information about the Company visit: www.seer-corp.com.

