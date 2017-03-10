Permit Approval Positions Paragon Waste Solutions as the Only Approved Technology in the State of Texas to Destroy Hazardous Medical Waste Including Unused Drugs, Needles, Lancets and Other Medical 'Sharps'

GOLDEN, CO--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (SEER) ( OTCQB : SENR), a provider of environmental, renewable fuels and industrial waste stream management services, has announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Paragon Waste Solutions, has been awarded an air quality permit for its CoronaLux™ System for the destruction of medical waste by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). The permit was received after a brief two-month review that incorporated data from the detailed testing in the state of California as directed and monitored by the South Coast Air Quality Management District, as well as the successful Florida testing and permitting by Broward County and the Florida Department of Health. With this Texas permit, Paragon Waste Solutions is now permitted in the three most rigorous testing and demanding air quality venues and the largest and profitable medical waste markets in the United States.

In conjunction with the Texas permit, Paragon Waste Solutions is in active negotiations with several prospective and established medical waste partners to create a joint venture to establish a commercial facility in Texas where, in addition to providing the equipment and technology, Paragon Waste Solutions would have a direct equity investment in the waste collection and destruction facility.

"After a challenging start in the California market hindered by long lag times in between the review phases that greatly extended the total review time, we have pivoted to a new model that ensures an accelerated path to commercialization, and one we are looking to replicate in several other markets," said Fortunato Villamagna, President of Paragon. "It will enable the company to penetrate markets that are ready to transact and benefit from the value and environmental proposition with our CoronaLux™ technology. We expect to provide an update on the California market that includes our permitting progress and recent developments outside of our operating facility in Paramount, California," concluded Villamagna.

About Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is the environmental agency for the state. They have approximately 2,780 employees, 16 regional offices, and a $456 million operating budget for the 2017 fiscal year (including both baseline and contingency appropriations). The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality strives to protect Texas' public health and natural resources consistent with sustainable economic development. Their goal is clean air, clean water, and the safe management of waste. For more information, please visit: www.tceq.texas.gov.

About Paragon Waste Solutions

SEER's majority-owned Paragon Waste Solutions is at the technological forefront of the waste management and destruction industry. Paragon's patented CoronaLux™ system uses a low-energy, plasma-enhanced pyrolytic process to safely and reliably destroy hazardous, chemical, biological, pharmaceutical and regulated medical waste. The system also eliminates harmful emissions associated with high-temperature thermal alternative processes such as incineration and conventional hot plasma. The result is tremendous cost savings for waste producers and a much cleaner, safer environment. Initial CoronaLux™ installations have addressed the medical waste market where prevailing destruction methodologies are not available or antiquated, costly and create harmful emissions through incineration or high-energy plasma treatment. Eventually, the Company intends to deploy its CoronaLux™ technology into the oil and gas refinery sector, where the mandated destruction of volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, is currently costly and inefficient. The Company's CoronaLux™ technology is the industry's cleanest and most effective solution for most types of solid waste destruction; appropriate for on-site, mobile or centralized collection applications. For more information about the Company visit: www.paragonws.com

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (SEER) ( OTCQB : SENR), identifies, secures, and commercializes patented and proprietary environmental clean technologies in several multibillion dollar sectors (including oil & gas, renewable fuels, and all types of waste management, both solid and gaseous) for the purpose of either destroying/minimizing hazardous waste streams more safely and at lower cost than any competitive alternative, and/or processing the waste for use as a renewable fuel for the benefit of the customers and the environment. SEER has four wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: REGS, LLC; Tactical Cleaning Company, LLC; MV Technologies, LLC and SEER Environmental Materials, LLC; and two majority-owned subsidiaries: Paragon Waste Solutions, LLC; and ReaCH4biogas ("Reach"). For more information about the Company visit: www.seer-corp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of various provisions of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, commonly identified by such terms as "believes," "looking ahead," "anticipates," "estimates," and other terms with similar meaning. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements should not be construed as fact. Statements in this press release regarding future performance or fiscal projections, the cost effectiveness, impact and ability of the Company's products to handle the future needs of customers are forward-looking statements. The information contained in such statements is beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict what factors would cause results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. All forward-looking statements in the press release are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions.