Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Subsidiary, Paragon Waste Solutions Granted Third Patent for its Waste Destruction Technology

GOLDEN, CO--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (SEER) ( OTCQB : SENR), a provider of environmental, renewable fuels and industrial waste stream management services, has announced that its subsidiary, Paragon Waste Solutions, has been awarded U.S. Patent Number 9,550,148 from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for technology related to ultimate stack emissions and a novel way to control metals and acidic gasses generated under extreme waste destruction conditions. As of today, the total number of patents issued in the Company's portfolio is five, with several more patent applications pending both domestically and internationally.

The Paragon CoronaLux™ system is a patented, low energy, plasma-assisted pyrolytic process that makes it possible to reliably and safely destroy medical waste; on-site and on-demand. The disruptive technology safely and efficiently eliminates virtually all harmful emissions associated with high-temperature thermal processes. Third party independent emission studies concluded the CoronaLux system emits the lowest levels of NOx, Carbon Monoxide and VOC's versus any of today's thermal destruction technologies. Since May of 2015, a Paragon CoronaLux system has been operating under permit in California, destroying all types of 'incinerate only' medical waste safely, reliably and profitably.

The newly issued patent expands the breadth of the core technology while extending the range of potential generators that can be served thereby creating a wider range of potential customers. The Paragon Technology has now been examined by the USPTO, European, Latin American and Asian patent examiners, and granted patent protection in each region further expanding the intellectual property protection around the Paragon Technology.

"The issuance of this third patent is important as we roll out the technology into the medical waste destruction market," said Paragon's CEO Dr. Fortunato Villamagna. "Our lead researcher, George Clampitt, has been working with Paragon since its founding and continues to assist the company in improving the technology and identifying ways to protect SEER's valuable IP portfolio. We believe this new patent award further strengthens the uniqueness and disruptive nature of our waste destruction intellectual property in a market in need of advancement, especially in becoming cleaner and more efficient," concluded Villamagna.

"Establishing full-time operations domestically and abroad has proved to be tedious," said John Combs, SEER's CEO. "We knew going into this multi-billion dollar and highly-regulated waste destruction market that hasn't seen any significant change in 50 years with a truly disruptive technology would be challenging. Changing the way an entire industry looks at waste destruction and changing the way an entire state like California deals with its millions of pounds of medical waste each year doesn't occur overnight. However, the recent momentum with our partners and the growing IP portfolio suggests SEER is uniquely positioned to deliver substantial results in 2017," concluded Combs.

US Patent Number 9,550,148 Abstract

The system disclosed herein includes a method of capturing gaseous heavy metals.

Cross Referenced to Related Application to U.S. Patent Numbers 9,393,519

The system expanding the original application to a wider range of VOC's or "smoke" profiles.

Cross-Reference to Related Applications to U.S. Patent Number 8,870,735

A method comprising: generating a stream of free radicals using a low energy plasma torch generating cold plasma; injecting at least one of smoke, combustible gas, air, steam, and inert gas into a secondary chamber; and impinging the stream of free radicals on the flow of the at least one of smoke, combustible gas, air, steam, and inert gas, wherein the secondary chamber further comprises a catalyst to accelerate the reaction of the free radicals with the smoke.

About Paragon Waste Solutions

SEER's majority-owned Paragon Waste Solutions is at the technological forefront of the waste management and destruction industry. Paragon's patented CoronaLux™ system uses a low-energy, plasma-enhanced pyrolytic process to safely and reliably destroy hazardous, chemical, biological, pharmaceutical and regulated medical waste. The system also eliminates harmful emissions associated with high-temperature thermal alternative processes such as incineration and conventional hot plasma. The result is tremendous cost savings for waste producers and a much cleaner, safer environment. Initial CoronaLux™ installations have addressed the medical waste market where prevailing destruction methodologies are not available or antiquated, costly and create harmful emissions through incineration or high-energy plasma treatment. Eventually, the Company intends to deploy its CoronaLux™ technology into the oil and gas refinery sector, where the mandated destruction of volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, is currently costly and inefficient. The Company's CoronaLux™ technology is the industry's cleanest and most effective solution for most types of solid waste destruction; appropriate for on-site, mobile or centralized collection applications. For more information about the Company visit: www.paragonws.com

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (SEER) ( OTCQB : SENR), identifies, secures, and commercializes patented and proprietary environmental clean technologies in several multibillion dollar sectors (including oil & gas, renewable fuels, and all types of waste management, both solid and gaseous) for the purpose of either destroying/minimizing hazardous waste streams more safely and at lower cost than any competitive alternative, and/or processing the waste for use as a renewable fuel for the benefit of the customers and the environment. SEER has four wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: REGS, LLC; Tactical Cleaning Company, LLC; MV Technologies, LLC and SEER Environmental Materials, LLC; and two majority-owned subsidiaries: Paragon Waste Solutions, LLC; and ReaCH4biogas ("Reach"). For more information about the Company visit: www.seer-corp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of various provisions of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, commonly identified by such terms as "believes," "looking ahead," "anticipates," "estimates," and other terms with similar meaning. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements should not be construed as fact. Statements in this press release regarding future performance or fiscal projections, the cost effectiveness, impact and ability of the Company's products to handle the future needs of customers are forward-looking statements. The information contained in such statements is beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict what factors would cause results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. All forward-looking statements in the press release are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions.