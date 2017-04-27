Strategic Metals Ltd. Announces Extension of Share Distribution Record Date in connection with Plan of Arrangement

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: SMD) ("Strategic") announces, further to its April 26, 2017 news release that, as the listing of the common shares of Trifecta Gold Ltd. ("Trifecta") on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") is a condition to the closing of the Plan of Arrangement, the Share Distribution Record Date must be extended from May 5, 2017 to a date set after the Exchange has granted conditional approval for the listing of the Trifecta shares thereon. Accordingly, the Share Distribution Record Date announced on April 26, 2017 is no longer in effect, with the new Share Distribution Record Date to be established and disclosed by way of a subsequent news release in due course.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"W. Douglas Eaton"

President and Chief Executive Officer

