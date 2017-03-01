Strategies and Technology to Provide a Superior Medical Information Service Integrated with Safety and Quality, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Are you planning to implement medical information process for a new product launch or streamline the existing process in Asia?

During a live broadcast on March 23, 2017 industry experts Jayne Packham, Director of Jayne Packham Consultancy and Syed Saad Rahman, Head of Product Management at Techsol Corporation will explore how having a Medical Information role, supported by appropriate technology, can give you valuable customer and competitor intelligence and improve safety and quality reporting.

Handling adverse events and product complaints are associated with robust processes and reporting. But sometimes the same standards are not applied to handling customer enquiries.

Key Learning Objectives:

What is the typical role for Medical Information?

How could a Medical Information function improve your business?

What are the top challenges of providing a quality Medical Information service and how to overcome them?

How can technology help you integrate Medical Information activities with safety and quality reporting?

Overview of latest technology trends and products (MedInquirer) to enable simplification and process improvements in process

To learn more about this event visit: Strategies and Technology to Provide a Superior Medical Information Service Integrated with Safety and Quality

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global Life Sciences community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical & biotech companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/sponsorship.ashx

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/28/11G131667/Images/Techsol_MedInquirer_Logo-59b928f481d0853bb7de40ce7239cfbe.jpg