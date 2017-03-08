Strategy Activation Firm Hires Former CEO of Human Capital Institute

As CorpU's new COO, Carl M. Rhodes will bring deep expertise in analytics and product development to scale rapidly growing engineering and customer success teams

PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - Today, strategy activation firm CorpU announced its newest executive hire, Carl M. Rhodes. Having left his post as CEO of Human Capital Institute (HCI), an organization that provides memberships and research focused on HR analytics, leadership development, and talent management strategy, Rhodes will now assume the role of Chief Operating Officer. As COO, he will implement end-to-end processes across product engineering and customer success teams to ensure the company's growing portfolio of customers is receiving excellent service and seeing business impact.

"Carl is joining our leadership team at a time of laser focus on growing analytics, machine learning, and software engineering teams and capabilities," said Alan Todd, chief executive officer of CorpU. "His expertise in these areas will be an invaluable resource as we help more and more companies evolve beyond today's notions of management and efficiency."

During his tenure at HCI, Rhodes more than doubled the company's sales and revenue through organic growth, attained record profits, secured external investors, and dramatically transformed the company's product set, operations, culture and strategy.

Prior to HCI, Mr. Rhodes co-founded Kairos Networks, a firm in the B2B shared content and consulting space. He has also held leadership roles at management consulting firm, Corporate Executive Board, and was a professor of methodology at University of Cincinnati. His work has appeared in leading academic journals, as well as Harvard Business Review, The Economist, and The Washington Post, among other media outlets.

"I have always believed in the power of ideas, peer groups, and evidence-based content, and CorpU is best poised to help businesses bring these to bear with its one-of-a-kind strategy activation platform," said Rhodes.

