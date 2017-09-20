Strategy Design & Formulation Considerations for GLP Toxicology Studies, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 20, 2017) - A lack of planning for a new compound's GLP toxicology study can severely trip up your IND. Upfront planning to design a successful toxicology study, identify problems and allow time for solutions can help avoid costly delays. Toxicology study design requires a customized strategy that is relevant to the intended clinical indication and route of administration and is acceptable to regulatory authorities. Formulation development plays an important role in assessing the in-vivo properties of a molecule during preclinical development, such as overcoming solubility issues and maximizing exposure.

Join our speakers for an open discussion of how to prepare for a GLP toxicology study. This seminar and discussion, led by Paracelsus toxicology consultant, Grace Furman, and Catalent formulation scientists, Stephie Lee and Meredith Perry, will evaluate critical areas in the drug development process to help ensure a successful toxicology study, including:

Key decision points in designing your GLP toxicology study

Scientific and regulatory requirements of a toxicology study

Why formulation development plays a crucial role in GLP toxicology studies

Formulation approaches and limitations for various preclinical models and routes of administration

The live webinar takes place on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at 1pm EDT. To learn more visit: Strategy Design & Formulation Considerations for GLP Toxicology Studies

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers..

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/sponsorship.ashx

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/19/11G145656/Images/Catalent_logo-cf1aa1292f8d9803a4491f640913f30b.jpg