January 04, 2017 16:03 ET

Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. Declares Monthly Fund Distributions

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 4, 2017) - Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. (TSX:CDD.UN) (TSX:UTE.UN) (TSX:LVU.UN) announces monthly distributions payable on January 31, 2017 to unitholders of record on January 17, 2017, ex-dividend date of January 13, 2017 for the following funds:

Fund Name Ticker Amount Per Unit
Core Canadian Dividend Trust CDD.UN $0.03732
Canadian Utilities & Telecom Income Fund UTE.UN $0.06166
Low Volatility U.S. Equity Income Fund LVU.UN $0.04689

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.strathbridge.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Contact Information

  • Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
    Aaron Ho
    Vice-President, Finance

    Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
    121 King Street West, Suite 2600
    Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9
    416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172
    www.strathbridge.com
    info@strathbridge.com

