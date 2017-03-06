Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. Declares Monthly Fund Distributions

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. (TSX:CDD.UN) (TSX:UTE.UN) (TSX:LVU.UN) announces monthly distributions payable on March 31, 2017 to unitholders of record on March 15, 2017, ex-dividend date of March 13, 2017 for the following funds:

Fund Name Ticker Amount Per Unit Core Canadian Dividend Trust CDD.UN $0.03721 Canadian Utilities & Telecom Income Fund UTE.UN $0.06125 Low Volatility U.S. Equity Income Fund LVU.UN $0.04817

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.strathbridge.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.