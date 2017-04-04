News Room
Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.

Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
Core Canadian Dividend Trust
TSX : CDD.UN

Core Canadian Dividend Trust
Canadian Utilities & Telecom Income Fund
TSX : UTE.UN

Canadian Utilities & Telecom Income Fund
Low Volatility U.S. Equity Income Fund
TSX : LVU.UN

Low Volatility U.S. Equity Income Fund

April 04, 2017 16:03 ET

Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. Declares Monthly Fund Distributions

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. (TSX:CDD.UN)(TSX:UTE.UN)(TSX:LVU.UN) announces monthly distributions payable on April 28, 2017 to unitholders of record on April 13, 2017, ex-dividend date of April 11, 2017 for the following funds:

Fund Name Ticker Amount Per Unit
Core Canadian Dividend Trust CDD.UN $0.03705
Canadian Utilities & Telecom Income Fund UTE.UN $0.06271
Low Volatility U.S. Equity Income Fund LVU.UN $0.04707

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966 or toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.strathbridge.com.

Contact Information

  • Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
    Aaron Ho
    Vice-President, Finance

    Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
    121 King Street West, Suite 2600
    Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9
    416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172
    info@strathbridge.com
    www.strathbridge.com

News Room
 