Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. Declares Monthly Fund Distributions

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. (TSX:CDD.UN)(TSX:UTE.UN)(TSX:LVU.UN) announces monthly distributions payable on April 28, 2017 to unitholders of record on April 13, 2017, ex-dividend date of April 11, 2017 for the following funds:

Fund Name Ticker Amount Per Unit Core Canadian Dividend Trust CDD.UN $0.03705 Canadian Utilities & Telecom Income Fund UTE.UN $0.06271 Low Volatility U.S. Equity Income Fund LVU.UN $0.04707

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966 or toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.strathbridge.com.