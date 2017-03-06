News Room
Strathbridge Asset Management (formerly Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.)
Top 10 Canadian Financial Trust
Top 10 Split Trust
NDX Growth & Income Fund
U.S. Financials Income Fund

March 06, 2017 16:03 ET

Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. Quarterly Fund Distributions

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. (TSX:TCT.UN) (TSX:TXT.UN) (TSX:TXT.PR.A) (TSX:NGI.UN) (TSX:USF.UN) announces quarterly distributions payable on March 31, 2017 to unitholders of record on March 15, 2017, ex-dividend date of March 13, 2017, for the following funds:

Fund Name Ticker Amount Per Unit
Top 10 Canadian Financial Trust TCT.UN $0.19706
Top 10 Split Trust - Capital Unit TXT.UN $0.09600
Top 10 Split Trust - Preferred Security TXT.PR.A $0.19531
NDX Growth & Income Fund - Class A Unit NGI.UN $0.15000
NDX Growth & Income Fund - Class U Unit Unlisted US $0.15000
U.S. Financials Income Fund - Class A Unit USF.UN $0.12500
U.S. Financials Income Fund - Class U Unit Unlisted US $0.12500

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.strathbridge.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Contact Information

  • Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
    Aaron Ho
    Vice-President, Finance

    Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
    121 King Street West Suite 2600
    Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9
    416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172
    info@strathbridge.com
    www.strathbridge.com

