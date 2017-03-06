Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. Quarterly Fund Distributions

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. (TSX:TCT.UN) (TSX:TXT.UN) (TSX:TXT.PR.A) (TSX:NGI.UN) (TSX:USF.UN) announces quarterly distributions payable on March 31, 2017 to unitholders of record on March 15, 2017, ex-dividend date of March 13, 2017, for the following funds:

Fund Name Ticker Amount Per Unit Top 10 Canadian Financial Trust TCT.UN $0.19706 Top 10 Split Trust - Capital Unit TXT.UN $0.09600 Top 10 Split Trust - Preferred Security TXT.PR.A $0.19531 NDX Growth & Income Fund - Class A Unit NGI.UN $0.15000 NDX Growth & Income Fund - Class U Unit Unlisted US $0.15000 U.S. Financials Income Fund - Class A Unit USF.UN $0.12500 U.S. Financials Income Fund - Class U Unit Unlisted US $0.12500

