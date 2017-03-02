Stratton Resources Appoints Michael Kosowan as President and CEO and Changes Name to Torq Resources Inc.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Stratton Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SI) (the "Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Kosowan as the Company's new President, CEO and Director. Mr. Kosowan holds a Master's of Applied Science degree, is a Mining Engineer (P.Eng.) and a former Investment Advisor of Sprott Private Wealth (Canada), Sprott Global Resources Inc (USA) and is currently a director of TSX listed Auryn Resources Inc. (TSX:AUG).

We are also pleased to announce that the Company's name will be changed to Torq Resources Inc. and its shares shall trade on the TSX Venture exchange under ticker symbol "TORQ". We expect this name and symbol change to take place prior to March 31, 2017 subject to approval.

Mr. Kosowan is an industry expert with over 20 years of experience in the junior mining sector. For the past 17 years he has been leading mining investment and financings both nationally and internationally through his brokerage work in both the USA and Canada. Prior to that, Mr. Kosowan worked for a number of top tier Canadian mining companies such as Placer Dome, Falconbridge and Inco, as a project Engineer, and for Atapa Minerals in Indonesia and Peru, as an Exploration Manager.

In this move, Shawn Wallace and Ivan Bebek will become co-chairmen of the Company's board of directors. Shawn Wallace and Ivan Bebek jointly stated, "We are very fortunate to have someone of Michael's caliber join our team. He brings a depth of experience on the financial and technical side of the business. Furthermore, his global network and long-term relationship with Stratton's founders provides a seamless integration within the Company. Michael will be a tremendous asset to the Company as we plan to advance our early stage exploration portfolio through 2017 and search the globe for high-quality scalable precious metals assets."

Michael Kosowan, President and CEO, further commented, "It is an honour for me to work with such a talented and dedicated team. Over the next 12 to 24 months we plan to develop a tier one mineral portfolio in underexplored jurisdictions. The focus of our exploration efforts will be towards district scale discoveries that would ultimately lead to significant value creation for our shareholders."

About Torq Resources (formerly Stratton Resources Inc.): Torq Resources is a junior mining exploration company focused on delivering shareholder value through project acquisition and development. The Company's principle asset is a large exploration portfolio located in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company's management team is highly experienced with an impressive track record of success in the discovery, development, financing and monetizing of mining assets for shareholders.

